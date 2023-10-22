8 new features coming to Minecraft 1.21 update

The Minecraft 1.21 update was recently announced by Mojang at their annual live event. The developers explored the new update for the event and revealed features that will come with it. All the new features were shown inside the game through a special realms server where other developers were also present. There will be more feature announcements in the future as they develop and confirm them for the update.

But for now, here is a list of all the new additions that developers have revealed for the Minecraft 1.21 update.

All the features announced for Minecraft 1.21 update

1) Crafter block

Crafter block will automatically craft items in Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Arguably, the most popular addition to the new update is the crafter block. This block drastically changes several aspects of the game since it has the capability to automatically craft items when a redstone signal is passed through it. This block opens up a whole avenue of redstone contraptions that players can create to further automate machines in the game.

2) Breeze mob

Breeze will be the new hostile mob in Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Breeze is a brand-new mob that will be added to the game with the update. It will be hostile in nature and will exclusively spawn in the new trial chambers. The mini-boss mob will have the special ability to perform a wind charge attack. This move can not only hurt players when they are directly hit by it but can also do knockback damage if they are hit indirectly.

3) Armadillo mob

Armadillo won the 2023 Mob Vote and will be added to the Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via CurseForge)

Mojang once again hosted a new mob vote competition in which the crab, armadillo, and penguin mob competed against each other for maximum votes from the community. The armadillo received the most votes and will now be added to the 1.21 update. It will be a shy, passive mob spawning in warm locations. Its main feature is that its shells can be collected, allowing players to craft wolf armor.

4) Trial Chambers

Trial Chamber is the main new structure coming to Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Trial Chambers is a new structure introduced by Mojang. This was one of the main focuses of the update reveal since it contained most of the main features. It will be built solely from new and old variants of copper and tuff blocks. It will consist of various smaller challenges for players, along with bigger halls with trial spawners that can also summon the new breeze mob.

5) Wolf armor

Wolf armor will soon be added to Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via CurseForge)

Wolf armor is a brand new feature that will soon be introduced by Mojang, confirmed for the upcoming update. This is because this mob is part of the new armadillo mob that won the 2023 Mob Vote competition. As of now, we have not seen what the new wolf armor will look like in the game. All we know is that it can be crafted using an armadillo's shells.

6) Trial Spawner

Trial spawners are generated in new trial chamber structures coming to the 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

Trial Spawners are a brand-new variant of spawner blocks in Minecraft. These will also be generated exclusively inside the new trial chamber. It is quite different from regular spawners since they summon a number of hostile mobs based on the number of players approaching them.

Furthermore, each of these blocks will have a different design, denoting which mob it will spawn. Once players are done fighting, the block shoots out rewards and goes into a cooldown.

7) Copper blocks

New copper blocks have also been added to the Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

While some copper blocks already exist in the game, the new update will bring more variety for players. It will add copper doors, trapdoors, grates, and bulbs. These are decorative building blocks that players can craft and use. Some of them will also be generated in the trial chambers.

8) Tuff blocks

Tuff blocks will also be generated in the trial spawners (Image via Mojang)

As of now, tuff is naturally found in the deeper regions of the Overworld. With the new update, they will also be craftable into more building blocks. Several new tuff blocks were introduced by Mojang in their annual live event. As of now, their official names have not been revealed. However, players will be able to notice two new types of tuff blocks in the introduction video.