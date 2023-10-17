What is Copper Bulb in Minecraft 1.21 update

Mojang recently announced the Minecraft 1.21 update and some of the major features it will offer. It was revealed in their annual live show, where they celebrate various community activities, content creators, and showcase everything new they have in store for all four of their games.

One of the most exciting features coming to the 1.21 update is the copper bulb, which will be a brand new light-emitting block.

Here is everything to know about the copper bulbs coming to the Minecraft 1.21 update: where they generate, whether they can be crafted or not, and their special oxidation effect.

Copper bulb in Minecraft 1.21 update: All the details revealed by Mojang

What are copper bulbs, and where can players find them

Copper bulbs naturally generate in new trial chambers and will also be craftable in Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

As the name suggests, copper bulbs are brand new light-emitting blocks made up of copper. It will be a full-sized light-emitting block like sea lanterns, glowstone blocks, etc. and have a unique design that shows the lighted area covered with copper on the sides and in the middle.

In the Minecraft 1.21 update section of the live show, the copper bulbs were mainly showcased inside the new trial chamber structures that generate deep underground and are made up of new tuff and copper blocks.

These trial chambers will contain loads of challenges and will solely be lit with copper bulbs.

Since the new block contains copper, there are high chances that it will be craftable by players as well. However, Mojang has not yet revealed the crafting recipe and has even showcased the developer crafting it inside the game.

As of now, it looks like the copper bulbs will only generate naturally in the new trial chambers.

Different light levels of copper bulbs

Mojang developer showcases how to scrape oxidation to increase light of new copper bulb that is coming to Minecraft 1.21 update (Image via Mojang)

One of the main features of the copper block is that it's light level can automatically decrease because of copper oxidation. As the copper part of the block turns from orange to green, it will lose light and become dimmer.

There is a unique method of scraping the oxidation using the axe. This was also showcased in the live show. Since all other copper blocks can be waxed using honeycomb, there is a small chance that the new copper bulb will also have a waxed variant that will not oxidize and reduce the light level.

Apart from that, it's main use is to be a new decorative light-emitting block that you can use in their builds to light up an area. The copper color and design give it a unique look.