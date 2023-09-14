What was Nether Reactor in Minecraft Pocket Edition?

As Mojang gradually updated Minecraft Pocket Edition (or Bedrock Edition) over the years, there were many blocks and items that they removed from it simply because they were not needed anymore by players. One of these blocks was the nether reactor core, which was essential in the older versions of the game if users wanted to complete the underlying storyline.

Since the block and concept of a nether reactor were completely removed, only a handful of people still remember them. Here is everything you need to know about the old Nether reactor in Pocket Edition.

All you need to know about the Nether reactor in Minecraft Pocket Edition

What was the nether reactor, and why was it present in Pocket Edition?

The structure that spawns when nether reactor core activates in Minecraft Pocket Edition (Image via Mojang)

The nether reactor was a contraption built around the nether reactor core block. Once it was activated, it created a massive spiral room of netherrack blocks and spawned all kinds of rare and nether-related items.

This was exclusive to the Pocket Edition because, prior to the 0.12.0 update, the game did not have the Nether realm. While Mojang was still working on the new dimension for the edition, they gave players a special way to obtain nether-related blocks and items through the reactor.

After the 0.12.0 update, which brought the Nether realm, the reactor's functionality was removed from the game. Although the block is still present in the game, it can only be used as a decoration.

How was the nether reactor built and used?

Crafting recipe for the nether reactor core block in Minecraft Pocket Edition (Image via Mojang)

First, players were required to craft the nether reactor core block. It was craftable using three diamonds and six iron ingots. It is a relatively expensive crafting recipe since it uses three diamonds.

Next, players needed to create the nether reactor itself, which requires 14 cobblestone blocks, four gold blocks, and one nether reactor core. The reactor was also required to be built anywhere between Y levels 4 and 96.

Nether reactor construction in Minecraft Pocket Edition (Image via Mojang)

The first layer of blocks contained five cobblestone and four gold blocks; the next layer had the reactor core in the center along with four cobblestone blocks; and the top layer had another set of five cobblestone blocks. The reactor had to look something like the picture above.

Once this contraption was made, all players in that world were required to stay near the reactor and activate it while standing level with it.

After the reactor was activated, the massive nether spiral would be created, and the cobblestone blocks would turn into glowing obsidian blocks. The reactor room would start spawning various rare items, blocks, and even zombified piglins from the Nether.

The reactor blocks would gradually turn into regular obsidian as the process continued and would be completed when all the glowing obsidian blocks had turned into regular ones. The core block would turn darker once the first activation was complete.