How to reset the Nether in Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions

The Nether, a treacherous and fiery dimension in Minecraft, invites adventurous players with its daunting landscapes and hostile mobs. This realm of fire and lava offers a thrilling challenge for those seeking excitement and danger. Nevertheless, if you're playing with an older world, there are high chances you might miss out on the new features and changes made to the Nether with the latest update.

Luckily, there is a way to reset the Nether in Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition. It allows you to experience the updated Nether in your existing world. So without further do, follow along!

Resetting Nether in Minecraft

1) Steps to resetting Nether in Java Edition

Resetting Nether involves deleting or modifying the files that store Nether data in your world folder. So, it's important to note that this action will result in losing any progress or modifications you've made in the Nether, such as buildings, items, or portals.

For Java Edition of Minecraft, use the following steps:

To ensure safety in case of any issues or changes of plans, begin by creating a backup of your world folder. On Windows, you can locate this folder at `%appdata%\.minecraft\saves\`, while on Mac OS X, it can be found at `~/Library/Application Support/minecraft`. If your game or server is currently running, make sure to stop it. Open your world folder and locate the subfolder, ' DIM-1`, which stores the Nether data. Delete all the contents within the `DIM-1` folder. Alternatively, you can rename or move the folder to another location to retain it for future use. Restart your game or server and venture into the Nether. You should now encounter a fresh Nether featuring the latest additions.

Yet another method to reset the Nether in Java Edition involves editing the Nether data files within your world folder. This approach enables you to preserve certain parts of the old Nether while generating new regions with the latest features. You'll need a third-party tool capable of editing world files, such as MCC ToolChest.

Follow the steps below to utilize this tool:

Begin by creating a backup of your world folder as a precautionary measure. You can find the world folder at `%appdata%\.minecraft\saves\` on Windows or `~/Library/Application Support/minecraft` on Mac OS X. If your game or server is running, ensure that you stop it. Launch MCC ToolChest and select `File > Open.` Choose your world folder to proceed. Within the tool, go to `Tools > Chunk Tools.` From the dimension dropdown menu, select `Nether.` Choose `Trim Chunks` from the action dropdown menu. Define the range of coordinates representing the region you wish to retain in the Nether. For instance, if you want to preserve a 1000 by 1000 block area around 0,0, enter `-500` for X1 and Z1 and `500` for X2 and Z2. Click on `Execute` and patiently wait for the process to complete. Close MCC ToolChest, restart your game or server and enter the Nether. You should notice that only the specified region remains unchanged, while everything else generates with the latest features.

2) Steps to resetting Nether in Bedrock Edition

Resetting the Nether in Bedrock Edition differs from the Java Edition as it cannot be done in-game. Instead, you must download a third-party tool to edit world files to delete or modify Nether chunks. One such tool is the Amulet Editor, a cross-platform world editor designed specifically for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. To reset the Nether using this tool, follow these steps:

Begin by creating a backup of your world folder to safeguard against any potential issues or changes of heart. On Windows 10, the world folder can be found at `%localappdata%\Packages\Microsoft.MinecraftUWP_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalState\games\com.mojang\minecraftWorlds`. On Android, it is typically located at `/games/com.mojang/minecraftWorlds`. Launch the Amulet Editor and select `Open World.` Ensure that the `Bedrock` option is selected, and choose the desired world in which you wish to reset the Nether. Switch the dimension to `Nether` and select the chunks you want to delete or modify. The left panel offers selection tools to help you choose multiple fragments simultaneously. Right-click on the selected chunks and opt for either `Delete Chunks` to remove them entirely or `Trim Chunks` to retain the chunk borders and avoid potential errors. Save the modified world and reopen the game. You should now observe a refreshed Nether adorned with the latest features.

In both Java and Bedrock editions, resetting the Nether involves manipulating the files that store Nether data in your world folder.

Remember that this process results in losing any progress or modifications you've made within the Nether. Consequently, it is highly recommended that you create a backup of your world folder before attempting this method.

