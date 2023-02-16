What are pottery shards and decorated pots in Minecraft?

Mojang has recently released loads of new features in the latest Minecraft snapshot and beta preview versions. These new features will be officially released with the 1.20 update, with pottery shards and decorated pots being one of them. These additions are part of the long-awaited archeology feature. Back in 2020, Mojang announced this feature with the Caves and Cliffs update. Unfortunately, it kept getting delayed for more than two years.

When it was first announced, Mojang showcased how certain blocks can be brushed to extract special pottery shards that can be used to create pots. This set of features remains the same as the developers recently released them in the latest snapshot and beta preview versions.

Here's everything you need to know about pottery shards and decorated pots in Minecraft.

Everything to know about pottery shards and decorated blocks in Minecraft

How to obtain pottery shards and its variations

Suspicious sand blocks will drop pottery shards in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First off, players will need to find pottery shards in their Minecraft worlds. These are the primary items from which they'll be able to craft decorated pots. In addition to simply accessing the items through the creative inventory, users can also find them by brushing away suspicious sand blocks that are found near desert temples and desert wells.

It should be noted that suspicious sand blocks can drop several other items other than pottery shards. Hence, the chances of them dropping pottery shards can be quite low. Additionally, finding these new blocks can be tricky due to texture similarities with regular sand blocks.

All four pottery shards in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Once players obtain these shards, they will notice that each of them has different carvings. Presently, there are four different carvings on pottery shards: a man with his arms up, a skull, a diamond, and a bow and arrow. They are known as Arms Up, Skull, Prize, and Archer pottery shards in the game.

How to craft plain and decorated pots

Crafting recipes for making plain and carved decorated pots in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Decorated pots are a brand new item that has been added to the latest snapshot and beta preview. There are two kinds of decorated pots: plain pots without any carvings and pots with carvings.

Interestingly, these pots can be crafted without any pottery shards as well. Players simply have to place four bricks in a diamond shape on the crafting table to craft a plain decorated pot, whereas decorated pots with carvings can be crafted with four pottery shards placed in the same manner on the crafting table. For reference, people can refer to the screenshot of the crafting recipe provided above.

The difference between a decorated pot made from pottery shards and one made from bricks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

These pots will have the same height and width as regular blocks, but will have a small mouth on top. When mined with bare hands or a pickaxe enchanted with Silk Touch, they will drop as pots. With any other tool, they will break and drop four pottery shards or bricks instead. These pots generally break instantly, although that duration can increase as Mojang polishes them further for the 1.20 update.

Poll : 0 votes