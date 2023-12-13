Since Minecraft Live 2023, Mojang has been diligently introducing features it announced for the 1.21 update during that event. After two months, this studio has finally unveiled the last two features confirmed for the major patch — the armadillo and wolf armor.
In December 13's Minecraft Beta and Preview 1.20.60.23 patch, Bedrock players finally got the former's first look, and this creature is just as cute as everyone was expecting.
From these adorable rolling entities, players can obtain armadillo scutes and craft armor for their pet wolves. Alongside this creature and the armor, several other features and changes were also introduced in Minecraft Bedrock patch 1.20.60.23.
Minecraft Beta/Preview 1.20.60.23 patch notes: All you need to know
Experimental Features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.23
Added the Armadillo
- The Armadillo is a neutral mob
- Drops Armadillo Scutes periodically
- Drops Armadillo Scutes when brushed
- Spawns in Savannas
- Favorite food is Spider Eyes
- When an Armadillo detects a threat, it rolls up
- Threats are:
- Players who are sprinting
- Players on a mount or in a vehicle
- Undead mobs
- It does not roll up if it is fleeing, in water, in the air, or if being led
- When an Armadillo is rolled up it does not walk, cannot eat, and will not be tempted by food
- It continues to scan for threats, and if there are no threats detected for 3 seconds, it will unroll
Armadillo Scutes
- Can be used to craft Wolf Armor
- Dropped by Armadillos
- Dispensers can be used to brush Armadillo Scutes off Armadillos
Wolf Armor
- Using Wolf Armor on an adult tamed Wolf will equip the armor on the Wolf
- Only a Wolf's owner can put Wolf Armor on their tamed Wolf, and with this in mind, Dispensers cannot put Wolf Armor on Wolves
- Using Shears on a Wolf that is wearing armor will make it drop the armor
- Only a Wolf's owner can shear a Wolf Armor from it, and with this in mind, Dispensers cannot remove Wolf Armor from Wolves
- Wolf Armor gives the same protection as Diamond Horse Armor
- If a Wolf dies while wearing armor, it will drop the armor
Blocks
- Exposed, Weathered, and Oxidized Copper Bulbs in Trial Chambers are now waxed
- Trial Spawner randomizes the loot table only once each combat, for all players
Copper Grate
- Fixed an issue with Waxed Copper Grate transparency
Breeze
- Breeze wind and wind charge rendering have been tweaked
Commands
- Added a new command that will hide and reset HUD elements' visibility.
- /hud hide
- /hud reset
The HUD elements available are:
- paperdoll
- armor
- tooltips
- touch_controls
- crosshair
- hotbar
- health
- progress_bar
- hunger
- air_bubbles
- horse_health
- all
To use the /hud command, turn on the Upcoming Creator Features toggle.
Features and bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.23
Gameplay
- Fixed a crash occurrence when switching between dimensions frequently
- Fixed certain cases that caused players to take unexpected fall damage when performing interactions at specific heights like 62
- Reintroduced a fix for players sometimes taking unexpected fall damage while building blocks while standing on them
- Fixed some cases where players could take unexpected fall damage near ledges that they were visibly not falling off of
Mobs
- Fixed an issue where mobs, such as Zombies, were unable to pick up full stacks of items from the ground
Graphical
- Added 4k resolution support for Xbox Series consoles
User Interface
- The friends drawer in the new Play screen now allows joining a friend’s world with a join button. Please send us your feedback on this new feature here!
Updated World Create Screen
World Create screen's UI has been updated once again in this new Minecraft Bedrock Beta/Preview. It is still being rolled out to supported Bedrock devices. Minecraft Realms have also received some brand new features, which are:
- Introduced Realms Stories, a new social hub for your Realm
- Realms Stories features include:
- The Story Feed – lets you share your greatest gameplay moments with your fellow Realm members
- The Timeline – lets you see when other members are playing on the Realm
- The Members tab – shows a list of all Realm members and their permission levels
- Please note that Realms Stories will not be accessible the first time you launch 1.20.60.23. To use Realms Stories, launch the game, close it, and then launch it again.
Known issues with Realms:
- The Story Feed won't update with new stories posted by other users until you exit Realms Stories and come back
- Users that have been invited to the Realm but have not yet joined, and prior members who were in the Realm but have since left, will show up in the Members tab
- Notifying owners about stories/comments doesn't work
- Clicking the 'Manage Members' button as a Realm owner can result in a hang
- Comments may not always appear properly
- Screen-reader narration isn't finished
- Realm members don't see themselves in the Members tab
Other than these changes, Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.23 includes various other technical changes. Players who are interested can explore this patch's official notes using the link in the post above. This will allow them to learn about all the new features and modifications in this release.
Minecraft Preview is downloadable for Windows, iOS, and Xbox users, while the Beta version is exclusively available for Android users.