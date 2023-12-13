Since Minecraft Live 2023, Mojang has been diligently introducing features it announced for the 1.21 update during that event. After two months, this studio has finally unveiled the last two features confirmed for the major patch — the armadillo and wolf armor.

In December 13's Minecraft Beta and Preview 1.20.60.23 patch, Bedrock players finally got the former's first look, and this creature is just as cute as everyone was expecting.

From these adorable rolling entities, players can obtain armadillo scutes and craft armor for their pet wolves. Alongside this creature and the armor, several other features and changes were also introduced in Minecraft Bedrock patch 1.20.60.23.

Minecraft Beta/Preview 1.20.60.23 patch notes: All you need to know

Experimental Features in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.23

Added the Armadillo

The Armadillo is a neutral mob

Drops Armadillo Scutes periodically

Drops Armadillo Scutes when brushed

Spawns in Savannas

Favorite food is Spider Eyes

When an Armadillo detects a threat, it rolls up

Threats are:

Players who are sprinting

Players on a mount or in a vehicle

Undead mobs

It does not roll up if it is fleeing, in water, in the air, or if being led

When an Armadillo is rolled up it does not walk, cannot eat, and will not be tempted by food

It continues to scan for threats, and if there are no threats detected for 3 seconds, it will unroll

Armadillo Scutes

Can be used to craft Wolf Armor

Dropped by Armadillos

Dispensers can be used to brush Armadillo Scutes off Armadillos

Wolf Armor

Wolf armor is here (Image via Mojang)

Using Wolf Armor on an adult tamed Wolf will equip the armor on the Wolf

Only a Wolf's owner can put Wolf Armor on their tamed Wolf, and with this in mind, Dispensers cannot put Wolf Armor on Wolves

Using Shears on a Wolf that is wearing armor will make it drop the armor

Only a Wolf's owner can shear a Wolf Armor from it, and with this in mind, Dispensers cannot remove Wolf Armor from Wolves

Wolf Armor gives the same protection as Diamond Horse Armor

If a Wolf dies while wearing armor, it will drop the armor

Blocks

Exposed, Weathered, and Oxidized Copper Bulbs in Trial Chambers are now waxed

Trial Spawner randomizes the loot table only once each combat, for all players

Copper Grate

Fixed an issue with Waxed Copper Grate transparency

Breeze

Breeze wind and wind charge rendering have been tweaked

Commands

Added a new command that will hide and reset HUD elements' visibility.

/hud hide

/hud reset

The HUD elements available are:

paperdoll

armor

tooltips

touch_controls

crosshair

hotbar

health

progress_bar

hunger

air_bubbles

horse_health

all

To use the /hud command, turn on the Upcoming Creator Features toggle.

Features and bug fixes in Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.23

Gameplay

Fixed a crash occurrence when switching between dimensions frequently

Fixed certain cases that caused players to take unexpected fall damage when performing interactions at specific heights like 62

Reintroduced a fix for players sometimes taking unexpected fall damage while building blocks while standing on them

Fixed some cases where players could take unexpected fall damage near ledges that they were visibly not falling off of

Mobs

Fixed an issue where mobs, such as Zombies, were unable to pick up full stacks of items from the ground

Graphical

Added 4k resolution support for Xbox Series consoles

User Interface

The friends drawer in the new Play screen now allows joining a friend’s world with a join button. Please send us your feedback on this new feature here!

Updated World Create Screen

World Create screen's UI has been updated once again in this new Minecraft Bedrock Beta/Preview. It is still being rolled out to supported Bedrock devices. Minecraft Realms have also received some brand new features, which are:

Introduced Realms Stories, a new social hub for your Realm

Realms Stories features include:

The Story Feed – lets you share your greatest gameplay moments with your fellow Realm members

The Timeline – lets you see when other members are playing on the Realm

The Members tab – shows a list of all Realm members and their permission levels

Please note that Realms Stories will not be accessible the first time you launch 1.20.60.23. To use Realms Stories, launch the game, close it, and then launch it again.

Known issues with Realms:

The Story Feed won't update with new stories posted by other users until you exit Realms Stories and come back

Users that have been invited to the Realm but have not yet joined, and prior members who were in the Realm but have since left, will show up in the Members tab

Notifying owners about stories/comments doesn't work

Clicking the 'Manage Members' button as a Realm owner can result in a hang

Comments may not always appear properly

Screen-reader narration isn't finished

Realm members don't see themselves in the Members tab

Other than these changes, Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.60.23 includes various other technical changes. Players who are interested can explore this patch's official notes using the link in the post above. This will allow them to learn about all the new features and modifications in this release.

Minecraft Preview is downloadable for Windows, iOS, and Xbox users, while the Beta version is exclusively available for Android users.