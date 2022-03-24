How to download Minecraft Preview

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players on Windows can now play beta versions of the game through a standalone app sanctioned by Mojang, known as Minecraft Preview.

As the upcoming Wild Update approaches, players have an opportunity to experience the new content before the update is released in full.

Minecraft Preview should reduce headaches for players who want to check out upcoming content. Players who wanted to experience new content were previously required to download preview snapshots of the game and use them through the primary Bedrock Edition application. They could also use Microsoft's Insider Hub to switch their game version to beta.

Minecraft Preview is another story, as players can simply download it, open it, and dive in. However, players should note that this app relegates them to single-player gameplay only, and their saved game and marketplace content won't be available.

How to download the Minecraft Preview application

Preview will permit players to play around with the upcoming Wild Update features (Image via Mojang)

Downloading Minecraft Preview is easy. The app is currently available on the Xbox Store and the Xbox app for Windows. At the moment, it is available for Bedrock platforms on Windows, iOS, and Xbox. Mojang plans to expand on this in the future.

Players on the listed platforms will be able to download and enjoy Minecraft Preview in a few easy steps.

Below, players can find a short list of steps detailing how to download and use the app:

Players who already own Bedrock Editon should navigate the Xbox store and search for Minecraft Preview. The application can also be found via the Microsoft Store. For iOS users, it will be necessary to sign up for the app via Apple Testflight. Depending on availability, some iOS players may need to wait to be approved. Players who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC can also head to the Xbox store and download the app. Those who are a part of Microsoft's Xbox Insiders program will also be able to download the application on its store page, despite it not being fully available on Xbox platforms yet. This will change in time, but at the moment, Xbox players will need to be a part of the Insiders program to find and download the app. After clicking the download button, the app should begin to download. Upon completion, players should be able to open it on their devices. Alternatively, players can open the app directly from the Xbox or Microsoft store, as the download button should be replaced with a play button instead.

Once players open the app, it will operate like the original game. All that's left to do now is create a new world and enjoy it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh