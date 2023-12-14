How to get armadillo scutes in Minecraft

The armadillo emerged as the favorite Minecraft mob for 2023, triumphing over the penguin and crab in the mob vote event. Several features of this adorable creature have been revealed since its release as an experimental feature in the beta update of the Bedrock Edition. The patch notes also disclosed that the Java Edition will soon receive a snapshot update showcasing this new mob.

This article provides insights into the armadillo's drop item and additional information about its recent release.

Here's how you can obtain armadillo scutes in Minecraft

The armadillo, Minecraft's newest passive mob, exclusively resides in savanna biomes. Details regarding spawn frequency and other minor details are still undisclosed, and given that these features are in early development, they remain subject to potential changes.

The armadillo introduces a fresh item called armadillo scutes, and notably, it is the sole source of this new material. In contrast to many other mobs within the game, the armadillo does not yield items upon its demise.

Instead, the only method to acquire armadillo scutes is by utilizing a brush on the creature. As per the most recent beta (1.20.60.23 patch notes at the time of publication), using a brush on the mob results in an infinite number of scutes being dropped.

Although there is no cooldown for this action, it significantly diminishes the durability points of the brush. This might signify a new approach to resource farming with specific mobs, or it could potentially be a bug that will be rectified in an upcoming beta release.

Uses of armadillo scutes

Wolf armor in beta Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

In conjunction with the armadillo, another highly anticipated feature was introduced in the same beta update. The long-awaited wolf armor, likely a motivating factor for many players to cast their votes in favor of the armadillo, is now accessible for crafting and utilization in the game.

Wolf armor crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Crafting the new wolf armor requires six armadillo scutes. It's exclusively wearable by a tamed wolf, and only the pet owner can equip or remove it using shears.

Notably, the wolf armor doesn't possess its own durability points and is dropped if the wolf is killed. Unlike horse armor, wolf armor doesn't come in various tiers; the single available armor ensures the same level of protection that diamond horse armor provides to a horse.

Enable armadillos and wolf armor

Experimental Minecraft features. (Image via Mojang)

Given that the two new features have been released as experiments, players need to manually enable them when creating a new world in the latest beta. To do this, simply navigate to the "Experiments" option during world creation and enable the "Armadillo and Wolf Armor" option.