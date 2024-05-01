How to make a brush in Minecraft

Minecraft's crafting system is both simple and adaptable, making it ideal for beginners to quickly learn the game's basics. In Mojang's sandbox title, tools are essential for various tasks, making it crucial to know their crafting recipes or at least their required ingredients.

Among the myriad of tools available, the brush is a relatively recent addition, making its debut in stable versions with the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Trials update. In this article, we explore the crafting details and uses of the brush.

Minecraft guide to craft a brush

Brush in an item frame (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft features a recipe book that displays craftable items to players if they possess at least one of the required materials. This simplifies crafting in the game, requiring players to only be aware of a few ingredients to successfully create an item.

Despite the brush's recipe consisting of three different ingredients, it remains relatively easy to craft due to the items being relatively common. Here are the necessary crafting ingredients for a brush and how to obtain them:

Feather: Chickens are a reliable source of feathers, being both common and easy to kill. Upon death, a chicken may drop up to two feathers. Copper Ingot: Smelting raw copper in a furnace produces copper ingots. Raw copper can be acquired by mining copper ores, which are very common in most Overworld biomes. Stick: Perhaps the simplest item to obtain on the list, a stick can be crafted by placing two planks on top of each other in the crafting grid.

Crafting recipe for brush (Image via Mojang)

With the required items in hand, players are prepared to craft their first Minecraft brush. To do so, they need to place the ingredients on the crafting table in the pattern shown in the image above.

Uses of brush

Armadillos drop their scutes upon being brushed (Image via Mojang)

The brush was initially designed for scavenging archaeological sites. However, with the release of the Minecraft 1.20.5 update, which introduced armadillos, the primary use of this tool shifted. Players became more focused on using it to collect armadillo scutes.

This change in primary purpose makes sense because armadillo scutes are essential for crafting wolf armors, an item that holds more value for players compared to the items that archaeological sites could potentially provide.

To obtain armadillo scutes using a brush, players need to locate armadillos in the savanna biome and then use the brush on them. However, this action significantly depletes the durability of the brush, so it's advisable to carry several extra brushes.

As for archaeological sites, players utilize the brush to excavate suspicious sand and gravel blocks. This excavation process reveals hidden items, which can include valuable resources such as diamonds.