What does armadillo do in Minecraft?

For several years, Mojang Studios has been hosting mob vote competitions to give Minecraft players a chance to choose which mob they want the developers to add in the upcoming major update. In 2023, they introduced a passive mob named armadillo, which ended up winning the mob vote competition by a large margin. It will now be added in the 1.20.5 update.

While its addition is imminent, what is an armadillo, and what does it do? Here is everything players need to know about what an armadillo does in Minecraft.

Armadillo in Minecraft: Where to find, drops, uses, and more

Where to find an armadillo in Minecraft

Armadillos are mainly found in savanna and badland biomes. (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, players need to find armadillos in the Overworld realm. These new passive mobs spawn in Badlands, Eroded Badlands, Savanna, Savanna Plateau, Windswept Savanna, and Wooded Badlands. Since they spawn in groups of two or three in savanna biomes and groups of one to two in badlands, explorers won't have a hard time finding them in the wild.

Since Mojang Studios has not yet released the mob, there is a chance that the spawning location and frequency might change in the future.

How to interact with an armadillo in Minecraft

Armadillos are shy mobs that can hide in their shells and give scutes when brushed with a brush tool. (Image via Mojang Studios)

When players find an armadillo, they will notice that the mob is shy and passive in nature. If they run around the mob or ride mobs around it, it will get scared and hide in its shell for a while. Armadillo will act in the same way if it is confronted by an undead mob.

Cave and regular spiders are afraid of armadillos and spider eyes can be used to lure the cute new mob and breed them as well. Finally, the brush tool can be used on the mob to obtain armadillo scutes.

Armadillos have six hearts of health and can be easily killed to obtain one to three units of XP points.

What is an armadillo mob used for in Minecraft?

Armadillo scutes that are obtained by brushing armadillos can be used to craft wolf armor. (Image via Mojang Studios)

As mentioned above, players can obtain armadillo scutes by using the brush tool on them. Six of these scutes can be crafted into wolf armor.

Wolf armor was a feature many players have been craving ever since wolves were introduced to the game. When Mojang Studios announced that the armadillo mob would be bringing wolf armor to the game, it instantly received a lot of votes in the mob vote competition.

When wolf armor is crafted, players can apply it to their tamed wolf. These wolf armors have a set amount of durability and can be dyed using colored water in a cauldron.