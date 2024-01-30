Minecraft armadillo update: All you need to know

The most exciting time for any Minecraft player is when the updates start rolling out. This time, Mojang Studios has surprised everyone with several additions to the game.

Minecraft update 1.21 is still far ahead, but the wait has been made easier with the 1.20.5 mini-update that brings two new exciting armadillo mob and wolf armor.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Armadillo in Minecraft

Feeding armadillo (Image via Mojang Studios)

The addition of a new animal mob in Minecraft means that it brings a lot of things with it. This time around, players are getting the armadillo, non-hostile yet cautious mobs that will not run away (or rollaway) from the players if they don't feel threatened.

They will roll over and get into defensive mode if they find anyone running towards them. So, walking slowly and gently is the best way to interact with them. Armadillos will roll up when any hostile mob approaches them, such as the skeleton, zombie, and zombie villager.

Habitat and drops

Wolf armor can be made using armadillo scutes (Image via Mojang Studios)

The armadillo can be found in the savannah biome. It is not a passive mob, as the armadillo will drop useful items. Players can get scute, the hard outer shell of their armor that can be used to make wolf armor.

Many Minecraft players have been asking for wolf armor for a long time. Before the update, there was no way of adding any protection to the dogs, such as the armor for horses. Since both dogs and horses can accompany players in adventures, there was a dire need for wolf armor.

Wolf armor offers the same level of protection as diamond armor for the horse, meaning the dog can survive many attacks from the hostile mobs.

Coming to the next important question: How can players obtain the skills? Scutes are dropped by the armadillo occasionally, or they can be taken using the brush. The brush can be crafted using copper, a stick, and a feather.

The armadillos can also be fed, but unlike other farm animals such as cows, pigs, and chickens, it eats spider eyes. It is also worth noting that all of the mob's announced features are in beta, which means the final release can significantly differ from what is available or announced.

Apart from these additions, the upcoming 1.21 update also brings the Vault and the trail key, which can be found in the trial chamber. The trial chamber is a palatial structure that players can explore for precious loot. Currently, there is no fixed date for the release of the update.