How to find armadillo in Minecraft

Minecraft introduces several new mobs every year, and one of these additions is determined through a voting system held during the annual Minecraft Live event. In the previous live event, the armadillo emerged victorious over the penguin and the crab.

This adorable new creature is now officially available in the game as it has been released as an experimental feature with the Minecraft Beta and Preview 1.20.60.23 update. This article explores how players can find the armadillo and provides additional information about the mob.

Locating armadillo in Minecraft

After the release of the 1.21 update, players will need to explore the dry and predominantly flat lands of the savanna biome to find armadillos in their natural habitat.

This shy mob gets easily startled when a player sprints nearby or if an undead mob is nearby. Once startled, the armadillo rolls up and remains alert, scanning for potential threats for the next three seconds.

Behavior and drops

Three armadillos rolled up (Image via Mojang)

Being a shy passive mob, the armadillo tends to flee when attacked, and players can breed it. To breed two armadillos, players must feed them spider eyes—an item that had little use for the majority before this mob's addition.

Including the armadillo is noteworthy not just for the mob but also for the item yielded when brushed. This mob is the only source of a new item called the armadillo scute, which plays a crucial role as a crafting ingredient for the new wolf armor.

Armadillo scute farming and wolf armor

Wolf armor in Minecraft Bedrock beta (Image via Mojang)

In the Minecraft 1.20.60.23 Bedrock beta, the armadillo has an interesting behavior: it drops armadillo scutes infinitely when brushed by the player, but this wears out the brush quickly.

Whether this is an intentional approach to mob farming or a bug that might be fixed in a future beta is unclear. The patch notes mention that these features are in the early development stage, so it's uncertain.

Players have eagerly anticipated the introduction of wolf armor, and it might be a reason most players decided to vote for the armadillo. To craft the wolf armor, six scutes from the new mob must be collected.

Once acquired, the armor can be equipped on a tamed wolf only by its owner. Doing so is as simple as pressing right-click on the wolf with the armor in hand.

Unlike the player's armor pieces, the wolf armor isn't durable and drops when the wolf dies. Players can also remove the equipped armor by using shears on it.