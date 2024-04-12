How to make an armadillo scute farm in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.20.5's armadillo mobs, when brushed, can drop scutes that can be used to make wolf armor to equip players' canine friends. Since this is the case, some players might be interested in farming scutes so they can mass produce as much wolf armor as they can, or at least stockpiling scutes to keep the wolf armor they've created in good condition by repairing it.

The good news is that as long as Minecraft players have a few basic resource blocks, access to an armadillo, and a large stock of brushes, creating a scute farm is a pretty simple process. However, if you're hoping to make a scute farm of your own, it's not a bad time to examine the steps of doing so.

How to build a basic armadillo scute farm in Minecraft?

The side view of a deactivated armadillo scute farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Building a basic armadillo scute farm in Minecraft requires a small number of blocks, a few chests, some hoppers, and a couple of redstone-compatible blocks. Players will also need access to at least one armadillo, which they can find in savanna or badland biomes, and it isn't a bad idea to leash the armadillo to a spot where it can be accessed later so it can be placed in the farm.

Below, you can find the steps to creating a simple armadillo scute farm in Minecraft:

Begin by placing a chest, then place a hopper that is connected to the back of it. One block above and behind the hopper, place a dispenser block. Make sure that the hole of the dispenser is pointed toward the top of the hopper. Build 2x1 columns of blocks surrounding the top of the hopper to create a containment area for the armadillo. You can also place your armadillo into the containment area during this step if you'd like. Behind the dispenser, place an observer and ensure that the arrow on top of the observer is pointing toward the dispenser. Leave a block of space, then place another observer, but ensure that it is pointing in the opposite direction of the first observer. Place a sticky piston behind the observer you placed in Step 5, and make sure that the "sticky" side of the piston is connected to the back of the observer so that it will push the observer when activated. Place a block one block behind and below the sticky piston, then place a switch on top of the block. This should allow the sticky piston to activate and push the observers together. Lastly, place a final hopper on top of the dispenser you placed in Step 2, then crouch down and place a double chest on top of this hopper.

The front view of a scute farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If built correctly, all you should need to do to activate your new scute farm in Minecraft is to place brushes in the top chest (Unbreaking-enchanted brushes are particularly useful to keep the farm running) and then flip the switch at the back of the machine. This should cause the observers to come together, making the dispenser brush the armadillo in the containment area.

This results in the armadillo dropping its scutes, which are then funneled into the hopper and finally into the lower chest. You can then collect your armadillo scutes to craft and repair as many suits of wolf armor as you need.