Which wolf variant is the rarest in Minecraft

Wolves hold a special place among the most beloved Minecraft mobs, frequently compared to real-life pet dogs once they're tamed. Version 1.20.5 surprised players with the addition of eight new variants of these beloved creatures.

Although the core behavior of wolves remains unchanged, introducing these types has added a layer of depth to the game. Notably, each variant's spawning mechanics are intricately tied to the biome it inhabits.

In this article, we explore these new variants, delving into the details of their behavior, rarity, and other features.

Rarest Minecraft wolf variant

The latest version of the game features nine variants of the wolf, including the original pale white one. Here's a rundown of all the wolves present in Minecraft:

Pale wolf

Woods wolf

Ashen wolf

Black wolf

Chestnut wolf

Rusty wolf

Spotted wolf

Striped wolf

Snowy wolf

Among the nine Minecraft wolf variants, it's evident from the pack size that the rarest is the snowy wolf, as it doesn't spawn in a pack. Instead, it spawns alone in the Grove biome. It is a brown-colored wolf that appears to have thick fur, presumably adapted for surviving the cold of the mountains.

Likewise, ashen, black, chestnut, pale, rusty, and woods can be regarded as the second-rarest variants of wolf, as they all spawn in packs of two to four. Spotted and striped are the most common variants based on pack size, with their packs having up to eight wolves each.

That said, ultimately, the rarest variant of wolf for the player will be the one that spawns in the biome least visited by them.

Other wolf features

Wolves with colored armor (Image via Mojang)

With the same Minecraft update, the developers also introduced the highly anticipated wolf armor. This made the Minecraft 1.20.5 update a favorite for pet lovers, as their companions could not only have more personality due to the variants but would also be more immune to damage with the armor.

The wolf armor is craftable, and acquiring its only crafting ingredient, armadillo scutes, is a breeze for players with a couple of brushes. This is because armadillos drop their scutes limitlessly when brushed by the player. The only thing to note is that this process is very taxing on the brush's durability, so players will need a lot of brushes.

The Minecraft wolf armors not only offer enhanced protection but also provide players with the option to customize them. They can dye their loyal companion's armor with any color of their choice. The only item required for this is a dye.

To color the armor, players simply need to place the armor and the dye of their choice in the crafting grid and collect the colored wolf armor. Despite the update, the taming process of the wolves remains unchanged. Players still need to feed bones to a wild wolf a few times to make it their pet.