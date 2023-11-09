What is a trial key in Minecraft?

Minecraft's 1.21 update may not be here quite yet, but players have been able to access some of its features and additions, thanks to the betas released by Mojang. Java snapshots and Bedrock previews have given players a sneak peek of sorts, even if the 1.21 features remain in a relatively unfinished state. One such arrival is the trial key, an item found within the new trial chamber structures.

Rewarded to Minecraft players who brave the spawner blocks within trial chambers, the trial key appears to be partially made of copper and sports a skull with glowing eyes on its handle. Not much is known about these items so far in the 1.21 update's development cycle, but it doesn't hurt to review what has been established to this point.

What we know so far about Minecraft 1.21's trial key item

Trial keys are one reward for defeating trial spawners in Minecraft 1.21 (Image via Mojang)

Overall, not much is known about trial keys, as they were only recently made available in Minecraft Java Snapshot 23w45a. As of this beta release, Mojang has stated that these keys are only obtainable by defeating the mobs that are spawned by a trial spawner block. This results in the key's appearance on top of the block afterward.

However, some community sources have stated that a trial key can be looted from chests within trial chambers at a 6.8% drop rate in Java Edition. One to three keys have also been claimed to appear in corridor room pots in trial chambers with a 3.6% drop rate. These claims have yet to be corroborated by Mojang, though they may reflect the developer's intent to add new ways to get the keys later on.

Currently, fans have been devising theories and suggestions as to how the trial key should work in Minecraft. Some have speculated that it's capable of interacting with trial spawner blocks in some form or fashion. Others suggest that it might be capable of unlocking some form of hidden treasure chest that will be introduced in trial chambers at a later date.

Unfortunately, for the time being, there isn't much point in collecting trial keys, though this will undoubtedly change in the coming weeks and months. As the 1.21 grows closer, Mojang is expected to introduce new betas that players can access, and one will likely have a defined function for trial keys at some point. This was the case for previous update items like torchflower seeds, for example.

Some players have reported finding trial keys outside of trial spawners (Image via Moe-Mux-Hagi/Reddit)

For players who are eager to see what the trial keys are capable of, all that can really be recommended for now is patience. Mojang will make the function of trial keys readily apparent soon enough, even if the Minecraft 1.21 update is likely several months away. Hopefully, this new key item has a fantastic application to reward players who fight their way through trial chambers.