Minecraft finally reveals the purpose of mysterious trial key

Minecraft updates tend to add exciting new features and items that overhaul gameplay and enthrall the playerbase. Notably, players have been pondering the possible use of the mysterious trial key. To dispel all doubts, Mojang has finally announced that the key has opened the door to a new item.

The purpose of the trial key in Minecraft

trial key (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios released a video on YouTube hinting towards the upcoming additions in the Minecraft 1.21 update. The trial key will be used to open a new item called the vault.

The vault and the trial key can be found in the trial chambers, another new addition to the game. The vault offers precious items, but not like the chest, as the latter can be opened without a key. Players must unearth both the key and vault to receive rewards.

Another great aspect of the key and the vault is that it offers loot to all players. During multiplayer games, each player can open the vault only once, getting a unique loot item.

The trial chamber is soon expected to arrive and bring a plethora of new items. The structure will house the Breeze which is a new hostile mob similar to the Blaze found in the nether.

It is likely that only after defeating the Breeze can players get or find the trial key and open the vault. The rare loot could include diamonds, tools and weapons, and enchantment books.

The upcoming update also brings the armadillo mob, which will drop scutes that can be used to make the much-awaited and needed wolf armor. The armor will offer the same level of protection as the diamond armor for the horse.

