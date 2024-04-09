7 best mace enchantments in Minecraft

Mace is the newest melee weapon introduced by Mojang Studios that will arrive with the Minecraft 1.21 update. This hammer-like weapon will have a special damage mechanic that makes it quite overpowered. Although Mojang Studios did not allow players to enchant the weapon when it was first added in snapshots, the developers have now added support for powerups.

They even introduced new enchantments exclusive to the mace. Here is a list of the seven best enchantments for the upcoming Minecraft weapon.

List of 7 great Minecraft enchantments for Mace

1) Density

Density enchantment on mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

Density is a new enchantment texclusive to the mace that will be released with the Minecraft 1.21 update. The weapon has a special feature where its attack damage increases with a player's falling height. This means that you can deal lots of damage if you land a shot while falling.

This enchantment simply increases the damage per fallen block, which makes the mace even more powerful over short falling distances. It has five levels, each increasing the damage unit by one per block fallen.

2) Breach

Breach enchantment on mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

Breach is another new mace-exclusive enchantment coming to the Minecraft 1.21 update. This is a relatively simple power-up that will reduce the effectiveness of an enemy's armor.

With each level, it decreases the protection of the armor by 15%. This enchantment is great against tougher mobs with armor or other players on a multiplayer server.

3) Wind Burst

Wind Burst enchantment on mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

Wind burst is the third and last new mace enchantment in Minecraft. It is the hardest to obtain since it is only found in an ominous vault inside trial chambers. As the name of the enchantment suggests, this powerup emits a wind burst, similar to a wind charge, from the mace whenever a player successfully hits an entity. This wind burst will not only knock the entity back but the player as well.

Since wind bursts can be cleverly used to get a jump boost, they can be used to increase the mace's power. Wind burst has three levels, each increasing the strength of the burst.

4) Mending

Mending enchantment on mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mending is one of the most sought-after enchantments in Minecraft. It is a rare treasure powerup that is only found in enchantment books. Once applied to gear, it can automatically repair itself by absorbing XP orbs picked up by players.

The mace is compatible with mending, which means it can be indestructible, making it even more powerful than it already is. Mending only has a single level.

5) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment on mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

Unbreaking is an extremely common enchantment that simply increases the durability of a gear, making it last longer than usual. Since this powerup applies to almost every gear in Minecraft, the mace also received it. The mace has a durability of 250, which is equivalent to an iron sword. Hence, unbreaking would be great for the mace.

This enchantment has three levels, each reducing the chance of the gear using a durability point every time it is used.

6) Fire Aspect

Fire aspect enchantment on mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

Fire aspect enchantment simply adds the ability to light entities and blocks (Bedrock Edition only) on fire. Whenever a player attacks an entity with a fire aspect enchanted weapon, it will start burning and take extra damage. In Bedrock Edition, the weapon can also be used to light candles, campfires, and even TNT blocks.

Fire aspect can be applied on the mace to light enemies on fire. The enchantment only has two levels, each increasing the burning time by four seconds.

7) Smite

Smite enchantment on mace (Image via Mojang Studios)

Smite enchantment is a lesser-used enchantment in Minecraft that only increases the damage of a weapon against undead enemies. However, since there are loads of undead entities in the game, it can be useful in many fights.

The smite can also be applied to the mace and has five levels, each increasing the damage against undead mobs by 2.5 units. It is worth noting that smite and bane of arthropods enchantments are incompatible with each other and cannot be applied on a single mace.