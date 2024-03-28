How to get and use breach enchantment in Minecraft?

For the Minecraft 1.21 update, Mojang Studios introduced three new enchantments exclusive to the new mace weapon. Initially, the developers refrained from adding any enchantments to the mace and prevented players from using any existing ones. But you can now add enchantments to the hammer-like melee weapon, like breach.

This is a brief tutorial on how to use and gain the breach enchantment in Minecraft.

How to get breach enchantment in Minecraft?

Breach is a rare enchantment found on enchanting tables as well as books (Image via Mojang Studios)

Breach is a rare enchantment for the mace; however, it can still be found on both enchanting tables and books, and it has four levels of power.

To see the enchantment on an enchanting table, first craft the mace itself. The new hammer-like weapon can be crafted using breeze rods and a heavy core. Killing breeze mobs will yield breeze rods, and a vault in the trial chambers has a 2% chance of containing the heavy core.

Once the enchantment is obtained through a book, place it on an anvil with the mace weapon to apply the powerup.

How to use breach enchantment in Minecraft?

The breach enchantment negates the protection of armor to a certain level (Image via Mojang Studios)

Breach enchantment, as the name indicates, breaches the effect of an armor to a certain extent. When you attack an armored entity using the breach-enchanted mace, the weapon will negate the armor's protection and directly hit the entity.

Each level reduces the armor's protection by 15%. With a Level 4 breach enchantment, you can reduce an armor's effectiveness by 75%.

This enchantment is most useful in multiplayer servers where other players usually wear armor. It might not be too useful in a single-player world since not a lot of hostile mobs spawn with armor.

With a high-level breach enchantment, you can easily kill an enemy wearing netherite armor if you fall from a few blocks and land a heavy critical blow with the mace.

Other Minecraft enchantments that can be applied to the mace

Apart from breach enchantment, two new powerups, density and wind burst, can be applied to the new weapon.

The density enchantment increases the attack damage per fallen block, while the wind burst emits a wind burst when the mace hits an entity. This wind burst is similar to a wind charge.

Other than these three new enchantments, the mace can be applied with smite, bane of arthropods, fire aspect, unbreaking, mending, and curse of vanishing enchantments.