How to get and use wind burst enchantment in Minecraft?

Mojang Studios released three new enchantments for the new mace weapon exclusively in the Minecraft 1.21 update. At first, the Swedish developer decided against adding any enchantments to the mace and did not allow players to apply any existing ones in survival mode.

Now, however, they have added three new enchantments for the hammer-like melee weapon, one of which is called wind burst.

Here is a short guide to obtaining and using the wind burst enchantment in the Minecraft 1.21 update.

How to get wind burst enchantment in Minecraft?

The wind burst enchantment can only be found in ominous vaults in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

First, you must learn that there is a brand new ominous event in the new trial chamber structure. This ominous event turns various trial chamber blocks into a special variant. For example, a regular trial spawner will become an ominous trial spawner, and a regular vault will become an ominous vault.

This event can only be activated if you enter the trial chamber structure with a bad omen effect.

Once you enter the structure and start the ominous effect, you must fight hostile mobs from ominous trial spawners to obtain an ominous trial key. This can then be used to unlock an ominous vault. This variant of the vault block will have a 6% chance of giving an enchanted book that can have the new wind burst enchantment.

How to use wind burst enchantment in Minecraft?

The wind burst enchantment creates a burst of air when the mace hits an entity in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you obtain the wind burst enchantment in the form of the enchanting book, you can apply it to the new mace weapon. You can place the book and the mace on an anvil to apply the enchantment. It has three levels, each increasing the wind burst's power.

Wind burst, as the name suggests, enables the mace to emit a strong burst of wind whenever it hits an entity. This allows the entity and yourself to get knocked back.

If used correctly, you can jump, perform critical damage, and get a jump boost with the help of wind burst enchantment. When timed correctly, you can keep attacking mobs using Mace's smash attacks by jumping with wind burst powerup.

This enchantment can be paired with another new mace-exclusive enchantment called density to increase the attack damage per fallen block so that you can deal more damage after getting a jump boost and performing a smash attack.