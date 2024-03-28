How to get and use density enchantment in Minecraft?

Mojang Studios recently released three brand-new enchantments for the Minecraft 1.21 update that are exclusive to the new mace weapon. At first, the developers didn't introduce any enchantments for the mace and didn't let the player base apply any existing ones. Now, however, you can add enchantments, including new ones. One of the three new enchantments is called Density.

Here's a short guide for obtaining and using the density enchantment.

How to get density enchantment in Minecraft?

This enchantment is common enough to be found in any enchanting table or book (Image via Mojang Studios)

Density is one of Minecraft's common enchantments. Hence, it can be easily found in enchanting tables and books through loot.

To get the new enchantment from the enchanting table, first create the mace and place it on the table. It can be crafted using breeze rods and a heavy core. Breeze rods can be obtained by killing breeze mobs, while a heavy core can be obtained from a vault in the trial chambers.

The density enchantment has five power levels, all of which can be found on both the enchanting table and book.

If you obtain density in an enchanting book, place the mace and the book on an anvil to apply the powerup.

How to use density enchantment in Minecraft?

Mace's attack damage per fallen block can be increased with the help of density enchantment (Image via Mojang Studios)

Before exploring what the new density enchantment does, you must know the mace's unique damage mechanics.

Every melee weapon deals critical damage when falling from a few blocks. However, most melee weapons have a limited amount of damage multiplier when you are falling from a high place. However, this is not the case with the mace. The mace's attack damage increases with greater fall height. So, you can jump off a high place and land a heavy blow to any entity.

Coming back to the density enchantment, this exclusive powerup particularly increases the weapon's fall damage per block. Essentially, you can deal more damage to an enemy when falling from blocks.

Each enchantment level increases the damage per fallen block by one. Hence, you can increase the mace's attack damage per fallen block by five if you get a Level 5 density enchantment.