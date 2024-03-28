Every Minecraft mace enchantment ranked

Minecraft's mace is a unique melee weapon that may be one of the most powerful of its kind in the game, thanks to its unique smash attack mechanic. However, it may have gotten even more impressive with the recent addition of enchantments that can be affixed. Some are common enchantments seen for other gear, but others are unique to the mace itself.

Thus, it doesn't hurt to examine the best Minecraft mace enchantments compared to their counterparts. While most mace enchantments will be useful in some capacity, certain enchantments will likely serve players better in more situations.

Ranking the best Minecraft mace enchantments

9) Curse of Vanishing

Curse of Vanishing is a negative Minecraft mace enchantment overall (Image via Mojang Studios)

Much like other weapons, armor, and pieces of equipment, Curse of Vanishing doesn't have many positive uses. This Minecraft mace enchantment operates like it does on other gear pieces, making the mace disappear when the player holding it dies. It might be fun to use as a prank on a friend, but it serves no positive purpose for a player who would ideally like to keep their mace.

This Minecraft mace enchantment is particularly useless in Hardcore Mode, given the fact that players can't respawn after death without the use of commands. All things considered, unless fans are playing a prank, this enchantment is best left alone in general.

8) Bane of Arthropods

Bane of Arthropods allows players to deal more damage to specific mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

If players have trouble with spiders, bees, silverfish, or endermites, this Minecraft mace enchantment might be worth investing in. Bane of Arthropods can be applied to maces and many other melee weapons and allows for the dealing of bonus damage when the weapon strikes the mobs listed above.

In most situations, a mace is more than capable of killing arthropod mobs on its own without enchantments. This enchantment adds a little combat utility but isn't really all that helpful unless players are really struggling to kill spiders, bees, and the like.

7) Smite

Smite provides a damage buff against undead Minecraft mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

A similar enchantment to Bane of Arthropods, the Minecraft mace enchantment Smite is one that players may have already used on other weapons. When applied to a mace, the weapon will deal additional damage per level against undead targets, including

Zombies

Zombie Villagers

Drowned

Strays

Husks

Skeletons

Wither Skeletons

Bogged

Zombified Piglins

Zoglins

The Wither

Zombie Horses

Skeleton Horses

Phantoms

While this mace enchantment might help take down some undead mobs that players are struggling with (particularly bosses like the Wither), the mace's smash attack is more than capable of killing most of them on its own. It can be a situational enchantment but likely won't be one a player wants to use for the long haul.

6) Fire Aspect

Fire Aspect lights Minecraft targets on fire (Image via Mojang Studios)

An enchantment that's been seen on other weapons, Fire Aspect has now arrived as one for maces as well. As the name implies, when players hit a target with a mace enchanted with Fire Aspect, the target will be set ablaze. In Bedrock Edition, this enchantment can also light blocks like candles, campfires, and TNT. However, when used on mobs and players, the fire only lasts for so long.

Specifically, each level of Fire Aspect provides four seconds of targets being aflame. While this is solid for extra damage, certain mobs (and players with enchanted armor) have Fire Resistance, which limits the enchantment's damage-dealing potential.

5) Unbreaking

Unbreaking can help keep a Minecraft player's mace in decent shape (Image via Mojang Studios)

As it works for other gear pieces, Unbreaking is a great way to keep a mace from falling apart in Minecraft. When the enchantment is applied, each time the mace is used, there is a chance that it won't consume durability points. This chance is increased alongside the enchantment level, vastly increasing the lifespan of the mace before it needs to be repaired.

In many ways, if fans don't have access to the Mending enchantment that can actively repair a piece of gear, Unbreaking at least saves players resources and experience levels in repairs.

4) Breach

Breach is a Minecraft mace enchantment that reduces a target's armor (Image via Mojang Studios)

A new Minecraft enchantment that is exclusive to maces, Breach reduces the effectiveness of a target's armor by 15% per level, allowing more of the weapon's damage to harm a target's health total instead of being absorbed by its armor. This should prove to be particularly useful for players on harder difficulty settings where hostile mobs like skeletons and zombies can spawn more often wearing armor.

Breach should prove to be incredibly valuable in PvP as well, allowing basic and smash attacks alike to bypass an opponent's armor and hit them where it hurts.

3) Mending

Mending uses experience orbs to repair a mace or other enchanted gear piece (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mendinng is one of the most beloved enchantments in the game and can be applied as a mace enchantment. Once applied, players will see their mace and other equipment bearing the enchantment repair as they pick up experience orbs. With even a basic XP farm, players can ensure that their mace remains in good shape for the foreseeable future without worrying about repairs.

Granted, it can take quite a bit of experience to keep multiple Mending-enchanted pieces of gear in good condition, but there's no shortage of experience points to be gained in-game.

2) Density

Density makes maces even deadlier when using their smash attack (Image via Mojang Studios)

Maces have a unique smash attack that accumulates points of damage for each block players have fallen, allowing players to land with a massive attack that can even one-hit kill targets if players fall for a long enough distance. The Density mace enchantment in Minecraft makes landing fatal smash attacks easier by increasing the damage output that accumulates while players fall.

With a Density-enchanted mace, the damage output of a smash attack is increased by one point per fallen block per level, meaning fans can gain five points of damage per fallen block. This way, players won't need to fall as far to land devastating smash attacks that can kill a target outright or at least grievously wound them.

1) Wind Burst

Wind Burst lets players land multiple smash attacks (Image via Mojang Studios)

Similar to the Bounce enchantment fans had created when the mace was introduced, Wind Burst is an incredible Minecraft mace enchantment that allows players to land multiple smash attacks without hitting the ground. With a Wind Burst-enchanted mace, players that land smash attacks will be launched back into the air, and the distance gained in the air is increased with the enchantment level.

This allows fans to bounce back up into the air after landing a smash attack and land another if another target is nearby. However, players will have to be useful when using this enchantment, as if they don't have a landing spot in mind, they can take fall damage when they finally do finish their smash attack assault.