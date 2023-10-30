7 best Minecraft PvP enchantments for armor

While Minecraft players can easily deal with AI mobs, fights get much more difficult when there is a real person on the other side who knows how to use any and all weapons. PvP battles are one of the most popular activities on multiplayer servers. While some have rules for PvP, others can take it to a whole different level. Hence, players must be prepared with the best enchanted armor.

Here is a list of enchantments that players must have on their armor parts in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of great armor enchantments for PvP fights in Minecraft

1) Protection

Protection enchantment protects players from all kinds of attacks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Protection is arguably one of the best enchantments that players can get on their armor for a PvP fight. This powerup simply increases the general defense of any component, be it a helmet, boots, chestplate, or leggings. Protection Lev. 4 armor is the best that players can get in Survival mode. Combining that with a netherite armor will essentially make it an endgame armor.

2) Projectile Protection

Projectile Protection particularly reduces damage coming from projectiles in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Projectile Protection is a specific kind of protection enchantment that solely focuses on reducing the damage taken from projectiles like arrows, fireworks, etc. This can also be great during PvP fights, as players tend to shoot loads of arrows from a distance as well.

However, it is worth mentioning that it is incompatible with regular protection, meaning they cannot be put on the same armor part.

3) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is one of the most commonly used enchantment that increases durability of items in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Unbreaking enchantment is one of the most common yet effective powerups for all kinds of armor, tools, and weapons. It simply increases the durability of an item. During PvP fights, a player's armor can take serious hits; this enchantment ensures that the armor goes on for a long time without breaking.

4) Feather Falling

Feather falling enchantment drastically reduces the fall damage whenever players fall in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

During PvP fights in a regular world, there are chances that players might fall from a high place, take major fall damage, and die. While they can perform a water bucket MLG and save themselves, an alternate emergency strategy is to use Feather Falling.

Though they will still get hurt from falling, the severity will drastically decrease.

5) Fire Protection

Fire protection solely focuses on reducing damage taken by players from lava and fire in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Fire Protection is another variant of protection enchantments that solely focuses on reducing damage coming from fire and lava. Lava buckets are one of the most famous tools used during PvP battles. Hence, this particular powerup on an armor can save players from burning too quickly.

6) Mending

Mending is a treasure enchantment that enables an item to repair itself by absorbing XP orbs (Image via Mojang)

Mending might not be particularly useful in a PvP fight, but it can be used to save a particular armor part that is precious. It is a treasure enchantment that allows an item to automatically repair itself by absorbing XP orbs picked up by the player.

If they have a great amor with loads of excellent enchantments, Mending can ensure that the part never breaks.

7) Thorns

Thorns enchantment deals the same amount of damage to the attacker in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Thorns is a unique kind of enchantment that can also be used during PvP battles in Minecraft, but it is not the most effective. When it is applied to an armor part and the player gets hit by an attack, the attacker will suffer the same amount of damage as they inflicted.

This means that if the gamer wearing the thorn-enchanted armor loses two hearts, the enemy player will also lose two hearts.