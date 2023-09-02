What is the hardest enchantment to get in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, players can apply magical enchantments to their tools, weapons, and gear. These have special powerups that enhance the gear's abilities to perform various activities. While most enchantments are commonly found on enchanting tables that can be crafted by players, some are rare and are classified as treasure. These are rare powerups, only found as chest loot or trading items that players need to find.

Even within these treasure enchantments, two of them are the hardest to find in the entire game.

Which enchantments are the hardest to find in Minecraft?

Swift Sneak

Swift Sneak Minecraft enchantment can only be found in ancient city structures (Image via Mojang)

The swift sneak enchantment is the hardest to find in Minecraft. This is a relatively new enchantment that was added with the 1.19 update. It allows players to walk faster while they are crouching or in sneak mode. It was mainly added for players to quickly escape the Warden in the Deep Dark biome. However, to obtain one, explorers will most likely have to encounter the Warden at least once.

This enchantment was categorized as treasure, making it extremely difficult to obtain. The only place where it can be found is in an ancient city chest. Though it has a 23.2% chance of being generated in the chest, the structure itself is one of the most difficult to explore and loot.

Ancient City was added to the game along with the Deep Dark biome in the 1.19 update. This structure is deep in the Overworld and is filled with sculk blocks. These blocks can detect any and all sound vibrations and activate themselves. The sculk sensor block then activates the sculk shrieker block, which calls for the Warden.

When players traverse through the ancient city, they must be extremely careful not to make any sound while walking, breaking blocks, or even opening chests. Even though they try to break all the sculk shrieker blocks, there is a chance that simply breaking the block will trigger another shrieker nearby.

Managing all this while looting the chests present in the structure for the Swift Sneak Enchanted Book makes the powerup the hardest to obtain in the game.

Mending (from Minecraft 1.20.2)

Mending will soon become the hardest Minecraft enchantment to obtain (Image via Mojang)

Another powerup that will soon be the hardest to obtain is the iconic Mending enchantment. Mending has been in the game for quite some time and allows players to automatically repair their gear by absorbing XP orbs. Even though it was a treasure enchantment, it was easily obtainable through the librarian.

However, in the 1.20.2 update, Mojang is planning to change the librarian villager trading system, essentially making it harder to obtain these special enchantments.

After the update is officially released, players will have to breed and spawn a swamp villager, employ them as librarians, and take them to the master level in order to obtain the mending enchantment.