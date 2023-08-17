Minecraft 1.20.2 snapshot 23w33a patch notes: New player report system, mob-reach changes, and more 

Minecraft 1.20.2 snapshot 23w33a has been released officially and it has introduced a lot of new updates and changes. This update aims to enhance player safety, improve gameplay dynamics, and refine technical aspects. Player reporting has been optimized and player skins that violate the standards of the Minecraft community will be removed. Players having usernames that violate the standards of the game are needed to be changed in order to play in online modes.

In this article, we will give you an overview of all the changes that have been introduced and the key features of the Minecraft 1.20.2 snapshot 23w33a patch including the revamped player-reporting tool and mob-reach adjustments.

Minecraft 1.20.2's Java Edition patch is here

To strengthen online safety, the player-reporting tool has received a substantial upgrade in this snapshot. Gamers now have the ability to report not only in-game chat messages, but also player skins and usernames that breach the Community Standards in the Java Edition.

Unlike an automated process, each reported skin or username undergoes manual review by a team of proficient Minecraft moderators. These experts evaluate the submitted evidence to determine if the reported content violates the established Community Standards. If a player gets their skin/username banned, the following things will happen:

The skin/username can not be used by anyone in the future.

The player will be notified upon launching the game.

The default skin will be assigned to the player. In the case of username, they have to rename their character before getting access to play in multiplayer modes.

The reported players can still play in single-player modes and in multiplayer (for those with only the skin being reported) until they make the required changes.

What's new in the Minecraft 1.20 update?

Changes in mob reach

Snapshot 23w33a has brought about significant changes in how entities attack players and other mobs. Previously, a mob's reach when attacking was determined solely by their horizontal width, with height having no influence. It's worth noting that players' reach remains unaffected. Moreover, mobs still require a line of sight to their target to initiate an attack.

Here are some scenarios demonstrating the effects of the new mob attack's reach rules:

Mobs positioned entirely below or above a player cannot reach them.

Riding on medium-sized mobs like horses provides protection against small mobs such as Baby Zombies.

Riding on tall mobs like camels shields players from standard-size mobs like Zombies.

Ravagers are no longer able to attack through thick walls.

Escaping an Enderman requires being at least three blocks above the ground, up from the previous 1.5.

Mobs can now attack players through the bottom of their hitbox if the player's head is within range.

Technical changes introduced

Beyond the gameplay enhancements, snapshot 23w33a introduced several technical improvements. The debug screen's charts can now be toggled using shortcut keys, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

Additionally, data pack changes include the addition of the decal field to armor trim patterns. When enabled, this field masks the pattern texture based on the underlying armor, contributing to more intricate customization possibilities.

Bug fixes in 23w33a

Snapshot 23w33a addressed a range of bugs that have been resolved to enhance the overall gameplay experience. These fixes include:

Addressed the issue where incorrect attack radius calculations led to damage or kills of entities through blocks and corners.

Corrected the behavior where eating chorus fruit did not reset fall distance.

Ensuring that grindstone no longer adds RepairCost, maintaining consistency in item attributes.

Resolving the issue where repeaters and comparators used wood sounds for placing/breaking despite being made mostly of stone.

Fixing the behavior where bees did not pollinate themselves with spore blossoms or chorus flowers.

Resolving instances where Zoglins, hoglins, and pandas could attack players riding camels.

Fixed the issue where the "Debug" line on the debug screen showing debug graphs are enabled doesn't mention the ping and network traffic chart.

Addressed the armor trim issues for improved visual consistency.

Snapshots are readily accessible for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install these, simply launch the Minecraft Launcher and navigate to the Installations tab, where you can activate the snapshot feature.