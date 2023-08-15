Minecraft artist creates human forms of mobs, featuring spiders, bees, and more 

Minecraft's roster of mobs has grown exponentially over the years and now includes various creatures from different biomes and dimensions. Regardless, these mobs all have their own distinct appearances and personalities, which may be why plenty of fans have included them in fan art. Such is the case with a work of art created by @Peargor on Twitter/X, which was recently shared on Reddit.

In a post on r/Minecraft by the user MurlaTart, the player shared humanized versions of mobs, including bees, axolotls, spiders, the Ender Dragon, and more. The art also featured the default female character Alex. The user even gave the mobs new names to fit their personalities.

Many Minecraft fans sounded off in the comments and appreciated the effort and style that Peargor rendered the art in.

Minecraft fans react to Peargor's humanized mob designs

Minecraft fans were quite pleased with the artwork that was provided by Peargor, and many commenters related to the moods and personalities of the mobs portrayed. This is particularly true for the shulker (named Shelly), who is seen resting in a sleeping bag, brandishing a gun, and clearly wants to be left alone.

Other fans were quite unsettled by the rendition of Alex, who appears as though she has violence on her mind with her axe in hand, cutting a pretty creepy visage. Plenty of commenters made jokes to that effect, though the mobs shown in the art looked substantially less threatening in most circumstances.

Meanwhile, some Minecraft fans connected the art to a more wholesome iteration of the old "Mob Talker" mod, which saw the game's mobs converted into scantily-clad characters.

Some players also saw the resemblance of Charlotte, the spider mob, to Muffet, a character seen in the indie RPG game Undertale, among other things.

Other additions in the art included a sad-looking silverfish character, which certainly makes sense to a degree, as these mobs are particularly easy to kill and can't fight back against aggressors particularly well.

Fans seemed to also like that the Ender Dragon fit into the popular "dragon maid" archetype seen in Japanese media and culture. Furthermore, they showed some appreciation for a bee in flight goggles, an annoyed axolotl resting within a water bucket, and a duo of a slime and a magma cube.

Each commenter had their favorite rendition, which certainly speaks to the versatility created by Peargor's artwork and how it connects to different players from various backgrounds and walks of life.

At the end of the day, Minecraft is a game enjoyed by millions around the globe, and the fan art created by the community only enriches it. Each creator brings their own unique perspective to their renderings and in many different artistic mediums. New art is shared regularly, and fans everywhere can spend time appreciating it.

Moreover, seeing such a great environment to post art may very well be inspiring for fans who want to try out creating their own. This creates a loop of creations that the entire community can benefit from.