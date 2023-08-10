Minecraft’s spiders are the bane of many players, so you need to know how to effectively kill the creatures. While there are several ways you can go about this, there is a method that is safer and more reliable than others. Any creature in Mojang’s voxel-based building game can be dangerous, but arachnids in particular can be frustrating when accounting for their lunge attack.

While there are quite a few ways to deal with spiders, we’re going to go over what we feel is the most efficient and safe way to kill these creatures as you explore the dark caves throughout Minecraft. Ultimately, you can fight them however you see fit, but this is what works best for us.

Most effective method of killing spiders in Minecraft

If you're going to defeat these arachnids, you need the right enchantment. (Image via Mojang Studios)

The best way to kill spiders in Minecraft is with a powerful sword or axe, combined with the Bane of Arthropods enchantment. While the fire enchantment is nice, and setting things on fire can always feel satisfying, it doesn’t do much to halt the aggression of an arachnid in this game.

The Bane of Arthropods enchantment deals greater damage and applies Slowness IV to all arthropods - Spiders, Silverfish, Endermites, and Bees. You can get this enchantment at a level one through five, so get the most powerful one you have on hand. When they come jumping in at you, strike them to slow them down and hammer them with damage.

Right now, enchantments in Minecraft are random, so there’s no telling how long it will take you to get access to this enchantment. The upcoming librarian nerf may change that, however.

Once you do, simply add it to your favorite weapon - perhaps a Diamond Sword or Diamond Axe. When a spider comes lunging in, strike them and move backward to force them to come at you.

These enemies can overwhelm you, so get the drop on them with a good sword and enchantment. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Alternatively, you have a few options, if you’d like. If you lack the enchantment or simply don’t want to get close, you can take a bow, fire on them at a distance, and keep backing up, so they don’t close into melee range. You also have the option of lava.

Players can use lava or torches on the spider spawner, and the webs themselves, to completely destroy these. That will slow down the creation of these arachnids. Some players even set up walls near a generator, so they can just stab through a hole, and farm infinite exp.

There are plenty of ways to deal with spiders in Minecraft, but this is the best way. If you want to use lava, you can generate infinite lava in the game, with a very simple method.