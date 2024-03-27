Just a couple of weeks ago, Mojang announced a brand new Minecraft weapon called the mace for the upcoming 1.21 update, becoming the first weapon to be added after the trident from the Aquatic Update six years ago.

Getting a new unique weapon after such a long time definitely brought lots of excitement among Minecraft fans, and their enthusiasm is valid as the mace adds a brand new dynamic to the game's combat. It deals critical damage when a player hits the target while falling from a height.

While the mace is capable of dealing tremendous damage, there was one feature missing in one of Minecraft 1.21 update's most anticipated features. Unlike every other weapon, it was an unenchantable armament which caused many players to worry about its utility. The hammer-like weapon only had 250 durability points when unenchanted, causing it to not last much long.

Fortunately, the developer has finally added enchantments for the mace with Minecraft snapshot 24w13a. Released on March 27, it brought some major changes to the mace, including the ability to enchant it. Most importantly, there are now three exclusive enchantments for the mace in Minecraft.

Minecraft mace weapon gets three new enchantments along with six old enchantments

Expand Tweet

Like the trident, the mace has also received some unique and exclusive enchantments. These new enchantments will change the way players use the mace and make it more fun and powerful than it already is. Let's go over all three exclusive mace enchantments and what they do:

New Minecraft mace enchantments

1) Density

Density enchantment for mace (Image via Mojang)

The Density enchantment for the mace is a common enchantment that comes with five levels.

With each level, the Density enchantment will increase the damage dealt by the mace's smash attacks. Players can find the Density enchantment in the Enchanting Table and in the form of enchanted books from loot chests.

2) Breach

Breach enchantment for mace (Image via Mojang)

The Breach enchantment for the mace is more of a PVP-focused enchantment. It causes the mace's attack to ignore the target's armor effectiveness.

This is a rare enchantment and comes with four levels. Each level causes the target's armor effectiveness to be lowered by 15%. At max level, the mace will ignore 60% of armor effectiveness.

3) Wind Burst

Wind Burst enchantment for Mace (Image via Mojang)

The Wind Burst is the most fun enchantment for the mace, and players have been asking for it since the release of the mace. This enchantment will cause a wind charge explosion when the player lands a successful smash attack, which launches them back into the air, allowing them to land another attack and repeat the process.

This is a unique enchantment and can only be found in ominous vaults, another new feature alongside these new enchantments in Minecraft snapshot 24w13a. It has three levels, and each level will launch the player higher into the air.

Other mace enchantments in Minecraft

Other than these three new enchantments, the mace now also supports six old enchantments, including Unbreaking and Mending. Players can now apply the following enchantments to the mace as well:

Mending

Unbreaking

Smite

Bane of Arthropods

Fire Aspect

Curse of Vanishing

Mace definitely needed Unbreaking and Mending for its low durability and rarity. With these enchantments, the mace weapon has truly become a force to be reckoned with. However, players need to be careful as there are no enchantments for negating the fall damage in case one misses to land the smash attack.