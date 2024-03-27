Minecraft snapshot 24w13a patch notes: Ominous trials, mace enchantments, and more

The highly anticipated moment for hardcore Minecrafters has finally arrived with the release of another Minecraft Java Edition snapshot: 23w13a. This launch introduces new content as well as changes to existing experimental features.

This update features the ability to enchant maces, adjustments made to the breeze mob and wind charge mechanics, as well as new ominous trial spawners. It's worth noting that maces could only be enchanted in Creative mode but not in Survival.

With that in mind, here are the patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 23w13a for the Java Edition.

Minecraft snapshot 24w13a patch notes

EXPERIMENTAL FEATURES

Changes to the Mace

Tweaks to the Breeze and Wind Charges

Redesigned Bad Omen

Added Ominous Bottle

Added 6 new mob effects

Added Ominous Trial Spawner

Added Ominous Vault

Added Ominous Trial Key

MACE

Added a new explosive particle effect when executing a smash attack with the Mace to really show the player's power

Increased the power and range of the knockback effect from a smash attack

Introduced an even stronger knockback when falling for more than 5 blocks before attacking

When successfully striking a target, all vertical momentum will be reset in addition to negating any accumulated fall distance

The baseline additional damage dealt by the Mace smash attack has been slightly reduced to 3 (1.5 hearts) per fallen block

These existing enchantments can now be applied to the Mace:

Mending

Unbreaking

Smite

Bane of Arthropods

Fire Aspect

Curse of Vanishing

Three new enchantments have been introduced that are unique to the Mace:

Density:

Common Enchantment, accessible in the Enchanting Table and on Enchanted Books in loot

Has 5 levels

Maces enchanted with Density do more damage per fallen block per Density level

Damage dealt per fallen block is increased by 1 per level of Density

Breach:

Rare Enchantment, accessible in the Enchanting Table and on Enchanted Books in loot

Has 4 levels

Maces enchanted with Breach reduce the effectiveness of armor on the target

The effectiveness of the armor is reduced by 15% per Breach level

Wind Burst:

Unique enchantment which can only be found in Ominous Vaults

Has 3 levels

Maces enchanted with Wind Burst will emit a Wind Burst upon hitting an enemy, launching the attacker upward and enabling the linking of smash attacks one after the other

Each level will bounce the attacker higher up in the air

BREEZE & WIND CHARGES

The Breeze now avoids jumping into dangerous blocks or air

Wind Charges no longer collide with End Crystals

OMINOUS EVENTS

Bad Omen has been expanded to give access to an optional experience in Trial Chambers

These optional experiences accessed through Bad Omen are now known as Ominous Events

They are more challenging than usual, and are designed to shake up the experience in unique ways

Illager Raids are an example of an existing Ominous Event

Bad Omen is getting some changes with this redesign:

It has a new, shadowy icon and a sound for being applied to the player

It no longer triggers a Raid directly when entering a village

Instead, it will transform into a Raid Omen variant with a duration of 30 seconds

Once the Raid Omen expires, a Raid will start at the location the player gained the Raid Omen

Like any other effect, players can drink a Bucket of Milk to clear the Raid Omen to prevent the Raid from starting

It is no longer given to players that defeat a Raid Captain outside a Raid

Instead, players can gain access to Bad Omen by consuming a new Ominous Bottle

OMINOUS BOTTLE

An item which can be consumed by players to receive the Bad Omen effect for 1 hour and 40 minutes

Comes in 5 variations, one for each Bad Omen level

The bottle breaks when consumed

Can be stacked to 64

Can be found uncommonly in any Vaults that are unlocked with Trial Keys, and is dropped by Raid Captains when defeated outside a Raid

OMINOUS TRIALS

A new Ominous Event that can be accessed by exploring a Trial Chamber with Bad Omen

This event will have players facing more powerful Trial Spawners if they dare!

TRIAL OMEN

A variant that Bad Omen can transform into

This occurs when the player is within detection range of a Trial Spawner that is not Ominous

The Trial Omen has a duration of 15 minutes multiplied by the transformed Bad Omen's level

Players that have Trial Omen are surrounded by ominous particles

OMINOUS TRIAL SPAWNER

A more powerful active phase of the Trial Spawner with unique challenges and rewards

Provides a more challenging experience that advanced players can opt into for better rewards

If a Trial Spawner detects a player that has the Trial Omen effect, the spawner will become Ominous if:

It is not in cooldown

Or, it is in cooldown but was not Ominous during its last activation

Making it Ominous this way will bypass the cooldown

While active, it will:

Glow blue instead of orange

Emit soul flames instead of normal flames

Very commonly spawns mobs with equipment if they can wear it

The equipment these mobs wear have armor trims applied from the Trial Chambers

Known issue: these mobs can currently drop their equipment on death, but they will not in the future

Periodically spawn potions and projectiles on top of unsuspecting players and mobs

Based on their location, spawners in an area will select a random set of projectiles to spawn

These projectiles will always include a single type of Lingering Potion from a set of possible effects

Becoming Ominous will despawn any existing mobs it spawned and reset its challenge

It will stay Ominous until it has been defeated and its cooldown has finished

When defeated, it will eject a different set of loot to normal Trial Spawners

OMINOUS TRIAL KEY

A new variant of the Trial Key which can only be obtained by defeating an Ominous Trial Spawner

They can be used to unlock Ominous Vaults

OMINOUS VAULT

A variant of Vaults that have a different texture and emit soul flames instead of normal flames

These can be found throughout the Trial Chambers in harder to find places and require an Ominous Trial Key to unlock

These Vaults hold a more valuable set of rewards than the standard Vaults unlocked by Trial Keys

MOB EFFECTS

The following effects have been added:

Wind Charged

Affected entities will emit a wind burst upon death

Brewed with an Awkward Potion and a Breeze Rod

Weaving

Affected entities will spread Cobweb blocks upon death

Non-player entities with this effect can walk through Cobweb at normal speeds

Brewed with an Awkward Potion and a Cobweb block

Oozing

Affected entities will spawn two Slimes upon death

Brewed with an Awkward Potion and a Slime Block

Infested

Affected entities have a 5% chance to spawn 1-2 Silverfish when hurt

Brewed with an Awkward Potion and a Stone block

These effects can be encountered while taking on an Ominous Trial Spawner

Some mobs are immune to these effects

Slimes are immune to Oozing

Silverfish are immune to Infested

TRIAL CHAMBERS LOOT

The loot found within Trial Chamber Vaults has been adjusted

Standard Vaults will give slightly less items of high quality, but also include the following changes:

Ominous Bottle I - II can be found

Flow Banner Pattern, Flow Armor Trim Smithing Template, and Heavy Core can no longer be obtained

Guster Banner Pattern and Bolt Armor Trim Smithing Template remain exclusive to standard Vaults

In Heavy Core's place, standard Vaults will instead have a very rare chance of providing a Trident

Ominous Vaults can provide some particularly valuable items, to mention a few:

Ominous Bottle III - V

Enchanted Golden Apple

Flow Banner Pattern and Flow Armor Trim Smithing Template

Wind Burst, Breach and Density Enchantments for the Mace

Heavy Core

The loot ejected from Trial Spawners have been adjusted

It now has a focus on providing higher quality food more often to make replenishing between fights more safe

Ominous Trial Keys have a 30% chance of ejecting from a defeated Ominous Trial Spawner, replacing the usual 50% chance to eject Trial Keys

TRIAL SPAWNER

All spawners now increase the amount of mobs present at once by 0.5 for each additional player, down from 2

Baby Zombie spawners now only have 2 mobs present at once for its baseline, down from 3 mobs

Can now only activate when a player is in line of sight

TRIAL CHAMBERS

Remade chamber_5 with variations, and renamed it to eruption

Reduced amount of Trial Spawners in corridors

Updated layout and placements of Vaults

Placed Ominous Vaults in chambers, intersections, at the ends of corridors

Corridors will no longer generate endlessly

Added an atrium to the corridors

Made various layout changes in intersections and corridors

Known issues:

Corner quadrants in slanted may still fail to generate correctly

CHANGES IN 24W13A

Added unique sounds for Cobwebs

Interested readers can learn more about the technical changes in this Minecraft snapshot by visiting this game's official or clicking the link in the tweet presented earlier.