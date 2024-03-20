Minecraft needs to allow two important enchantments for mace

Minecraft's newest experimental weapon, the mace, is a powerful utility weapon currently smashing the game's meta. The weapon converts every block that falls past the first into 2.5 hearts of enemy damage. This has resulted in every game's bosses being instantly killed with it. And to top it off, maces also have an excellent AOE knockback effect.

The only real downside to the weapon is the inability to enchant it. However, given the mace's low durability, it could use two of Minecraft's best enchantments, mending and unbreaking, to help keep the weapon around.

Minecraft's mending enchantment

Mending is considered the best librarian trade (Image via Mojang)

When players have the Mending enchantment on their worn armor or held items, it allows them to convert collected experience into durability. This effect only applies when the armor or items have lost some durability. The enchantment will not activate on fully repaired items. For every two points of durability restored, one point of experience is consumed. Any remaining experience is given to the player as usual.

To balance out how powerful mending is, Mojang has restricted it to being a treasure enchantment. That means the only way to acquire it is as loot from jungle temples, strongholds, fishing, raids, librarian trading, and ancient cities guarded by Minecraft's dangerous warden mob.

Mending would be invaluable on a mace since it's a weapon. Durability would only be lost from it when hitting and hopefully killing a mob, which would then drop experience points to heal the item. Since most hostile mobs drop a decent amount of experience, it's very easy to go neutral on durability when killing a mob; if not, go positive on durability after an altercation, extending the weapon's lifespan.

Minecraft's unbreaking enchantment

Unbreaking in an enchantment with three levels. The average increase in tool lifespan works out to equal the enchantment level plus one. This means that unbreaking I means tools will last twice as long, while unbreaking III means tools will last four times as long. Unbreaking is a normal enchantment, unlike mending, and can be acquired through the crafting table as normal.

Unbreaking's use on a mace is apparent: the enchantment would allow the weapon to last longer, a direct solution for the weapon's poor durability, allowing players more time before they need to repair or replace their mace. Repairing a mace might only cost Minecraft's new breeze rods, which drop in decent numbers from breeze, but those same rods would be better spent crafting wind charges.

Where unbreaking would be truly amazing, however, is by combining it with mending. Having a mace that lasts four times as long and repairs itself would allow the item to essentially become unbreakable. The only true danger to it would be anything that is able to instantly delete items, such as lava, fire, or cactus.