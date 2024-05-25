All new enchantments in Minecraft 1.21 and how to use them effectively

Enchantments are some of the most powerful augments that Minecraft players have access to in vanilla Survival. Certain options in this category, such as Mending, are so powerful that Mojang has had to start rebalancing villager trading just to make them harder to get. Because of this, it was quite exciting when the developer announced three new enchantments for Tricky Trials, the next major update.

These will all be exclusive to the new mace weapon, another inclusion in the upcoming 1.21 update. Everything players need to know about using the three new powerful enchantments effectively can be found below.

How to effectively use Minecraft 1.21's new mace enchantments

Breach

Closed shulkers are the only mob what breach is useful against (Image via Mojang)

Breach is an easy-to-use Minecraft weapon enchantment that makes armored targets much less difficult to take down. It has a maximum of four different levels. Each level reduces the effectiveness of a target's armor by 15%, up to a maximum of 60% armor reduction at level four.

Breach is obtainable via the enchanting table as well as from loot containers found within upcoming Minecraft trial chambers. It is slightly more rare than the Density enchantment.

Unfortunately, Breach's single-player applications are quite limited. There's only a single hostile mob that has enough armor for it to matter: closed shulkers. Even zombies and skeletons that happen to spawn with the best armor possible don't have enough armor value to make this enchantment better than Density when it comes to inflicting more damage.

Density

The density enchantment found in the enchanting table (Image via Mojang)

Density is the most common Minecraft mace enchantment. It increases the damage that this weapon deals when you perform a smash attack. The enchantment increases this move's damage by a quarter of a heart per block fallen per level. This means that at its max level, which is level five, the mace's damage is increased by 2.5 hearts for every block you fall.

This is a huge boost to the weapon's damage. Maces are already able to one-shot every single Minecraft mob with health, since there's not an upper cap on the damage able to be dealt in a single attack, but this enchantment makes it significantly easier.

Using the density enchantment is simple: just don't miss when attempting smash attacks. Any successful smash attack will get extra damage.

Wind Burst

Getting mobs in a line is the easiest way to use the wind burst enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Wind Burst is the final new Tricky Trials enchantment. It's also the hardest to get. It cannot be obtained via the enchanting table. Instead, it can only be found in the form of enchanted books from Minecraft's ominous vaults.

This enchantment allows the mace to act as a sort of spring. When the player makes a successful smash attack, they will be launched back up into the air. This allows for infinite chaining that attack as long as there are mobs to hit nearby and the player is able to continue to land strikes. Wind Burst comes with three levels, with each increasing the distance of the launch.

Using the wind burst enchantment is trickier than the rest, due to the requirement that players land successive smash attacks. A good idea before attempting to chain enemies is to punch them or hit them with weaker weapons to space them out. This should help force them into a single file line where they can be attacked consecutively.

