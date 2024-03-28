How to get new mace enchantments in Minecraft

The response to the mace, Minecraft's newest weapon, in the latest 1.21 experimental snapshots has been overwhelmingly positive, with the immense damage and utility making for very fun moments. There has only been a single piece of criticism surrounding the weapon, which was the inability to put any enchantments on it.

The lack of mending and unbreaking was specifically devastating to the mace, as it has a naturally low durability. Thankfully, however, with the latest snapshot, 23w13a, Mojang has not only added older enchantments to the weapon but also introduced three new exclusive mace enchantments. Detailed below are these new enchantments, as well as how to get them on a mace.

Set up an enchanting area

An example of a level 30 enchanting area. (Image via Mojang)

The first thing you'll need to do if you're aiming to get mace enchantments in survival is set up a decent enchanting area. This will involve either finding or farming enough leather to make 15 bookshelves for level 30 enchantments. Additionally, players will probably need a sugar cane farm to get the paper needed, and at least some lapis will be required to use the enchanting table.

But, assuming all goes well, place the enchanting table down and then the 15 bookshelves around it, leaving a single block gap between them. This gap is required for the enchanting power to actually transfer to the table.

Find and conquer a Minecraft trial chamber

Keep in mind that the trial chamber map trade isn't guaranteed. (Image via Mojang)

With a level 30 Minecraft enchanting area established, the next step is to find the materials needed to craft a mace to enchant. This means that players will need to track down a trial chamber. Thankfully, Mojang just added Minecraft villager trades for trial chamber maps, so this part of the process is easy.

The harder part is getting the materials. Players will need a breeze rod, obtained exclusively from killing the recently added breeze mob. Players will need to combine this rod with a heavy core, which is sometimes obtained when looting the Minecraft vault blocks also found within these trial chambers.

1) Getting the Density enchantment

Enchanted books of density should be able to be found in many structures. (Image via Mojang)

The Density enchantment is the first of the mace enchantments that will probably pop up. This is due to the fact that it's a common enchantment found in both the enchanting table's pool of enchantments and among enchanted books. This means it commonly appears when looting Minecraft's best structures, such as desert temples, strongholds, and woodland mansions.

Density increases the damage the mace deals per block fallen. The increase is equal to one per level of the enchantment per fallen block, with the enchantment having a maximum level of five. This means that at max level, players will deal a whopping 2.5 extra hearts of damage per fallen block. This helps compensate for the decreased base falling damage, which is now 1.5 hearts per fallen block.

2) Getting the Breach enchantment

Breach is most effective on mobs or players with abundant armor. (Image via Mojang)

Getting the Breach enchantment will be harder than getting the Density Enchantment on a new Minecraft mace. This is because Breach is a rare Enchantment rather than a common one. Thankfully, though, it is still accessible at both the enchanting table and as an enchanted book loot. This means players can reset librarians for trades or re-enchant books until they pop up naturally.

Breach has four different levels, so players should make sure to keep an eye out for the higher levels. The enchantment increases the damage the mace deals by reducing the effectiveness of the target's armor. The rate of this is 15% per breach level, meaning a max-level breach will ignore 75% of an opponent's armor.

3) Getting the Wind Burst enchantment

The bad omen status effect is required to get the wind burst enchantment. (Image via Mojang)

Wind Burst is the final mace-exclusive enchantment and also the hardest to get. Unlike the other two enchantments, it cannot be obtained via the enchanting table or Minecraft villager trading. Instead, it needs to be obtained from an ominous vault, which are variants of vaults that only appears when a player enters a trial chamber while under the bad omen effect.

It makes sense why this enchantment can only be obtained this way, as it will very quickly join mending and unbreaking as the best Minecraft enchantments for the mace. It allows players to bounce back up into the air after hitting an enemy while falling with the mace, with each level of the enchantment up to its maximum of three, increasing the bounce height.

The utility here is obvious. The mace could already deal enough damage to one shot every Minecraft boss, so adding on enchantments to allow for much more damage and chain attacks will push the weapon to another level of power.