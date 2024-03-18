How to kill any Minecraft mob with mace

The introduction of mace in Minecraft aims to elevate the combat experience, particularly in close-range battles. Its appearance sets it apart from other weapons in the game to such an extent that many initially mistook it for a mod feature when they first encountered it on the website X.

While some players initially questioned its value due to the difficulty of obtaining its required crafting ingredients, the mace possesses a unique combat feature that sets it apart. This feature lets players dispatch any mob in the game with a single shot. In this article, we delve into the distinctive features of the mace and explore how players can effectively utilize this weapon to overcome stronger mobs.

Guide to killing Minecraft mobs efficiently using the mace

Steve with a mace in Minecraft. (Image via Mojang)

The mace is a unique weapon that boasts attack damage and attack speed statistics similar to those of a diamond sword with no enchantments. At first glance, the statistics make it a decent weapon, providing a viable option to kill mobs in case the player does not have anything better on hand.

However, its true strength lies in attacks performed while falling or descending from a high point. Being a heavy weapon, the mace inflicts significantly more damage when a player jumps and hits their opponents. Specifically, it inflicts five more damage to the health points for each block the player descends before landing a hit.

Jumping critical attacks with any weapon has always delivered more damage to the target; however, the mace takes it to another level by delivering so much more. The announcement of this weapon left the playerbase in shock due to the fall damage booster having no upper limit. Therefore, if planned out and executed correctly, a player may one-shot even the strongest boss mobs.

How to kill the strongest mobs with the mace

Player preparing to attack a warden with a mace. (Image via Mojang)

Some Minecraft mobs, especially boss mobs, boast an incredible amount of health points, posing a significant challenge as players must land multiple shots on them while ensuring their own safety.

With the mace, however, players can take down the strongest mobs in a single hit. Here are the details about the height players need to jump in order to one-shot some of the strongest Minecraft mobs with the mace:

Warden: 99 blocks

99 blocks Ravager: 19 blocks

19 blocks Iron golem: 19 blocks

19 blocks Enderman: Seven blocks

Seven blocks Wither: 59 in Java Edition and 59/89/119 for easy/normal/hard difficulties, respectively.

59 in Java Edition and 59/89/119 for easy/normal/hard difficulties, respectively. Breeze: Five blocks

The best part about taking advantage of the mace's damage booster feature is that players do not experience fall damage. However, the damage is negated only when the player successfully lands a blow on the target.