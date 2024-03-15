Why mace is a great addition to Minecraft

Minecraft's combat is one of its most derisive systems, with the combat update widely regarded as one of Minecraft's worst. Mojang has tried to address this over the years by adding new weapons such as tridents and crossbows, both of which also had new powerful Minecraft weapon enchantments added alongside them. However, the last time these changes were made was back in update 1.14, several years ago.

Given how well-liked both tridents and crossbows are, the game's newest weapon, the mace, had a lot to live up to. And thankfully, it succeeded with flying colors, quickly joining the others as one of the best combat additions to the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft's mace is a great addition for many reasons

Incredible damage

The most obvious thing the mace has going for it is the incredible damage it can put out. Players will deal an extra 5 damage for each block they fall past the first. This equates to 2.5 hearts of damage, so even a minor fall of a few blocks can instantly kill many mobs. The lack of a damage cap also means a high enough fall can kill anything, including Minecraft's several bosses.

And to top off this insane damage, the mace has a baseline of 7 damage, making it equivalent to a diamond sword, one of the game's best weapons. Unfortunately, maces cannot currently be enchanted.

Powerful utility

The mace brings a unique AOE attack to the player's arsenal (Image via Mojang)

The mace is not good only for its incredible damage potential, but it also possesses a unique utility effect. Whenever the player gets a powerful falling slam attack to connect with a mob, any other mobs in the surrounding blocks are also pushed back into the air slightly.

This makes the mace one of the only crowd-control options available to players, furthering the item's usefulness.

Wind charge rocket jumps

Wind charges can combine with maces for huge damage (Image via Mojang)

What makes the mace the most exciting, however, is the newly introduced Minecraft wind charge. These items are dropped by breeze and allow players to launch themselves into the air. This could then be combined with a mace to allow for considerable damage even on flat ground.

By crouching and jumping right as the wind charge explodes, players can even get upwards of nine or 10 blocks into the air while sprinting, resulting in a mace dealing more than 20 hearts of damage from ground level.