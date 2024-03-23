What does a trial spawner do in Minecraft

Mob spawners are probably the single most dangerous block in all of Minecraft. These blocks are associated with a particular mob and will cause an unending number of them to spawn, so long as there is room in the mob cap and a player close enough to register with them. Most vanilla structures only have one or two of them, as they're so dangerous.

That was until the trial spawner was found within Minecraft 1.21's trial chambers. These are a unique new type of spawner that spits out several waves of a particular enemy. If the player manages to defeat these enemies, the spawner spits out loot and goes on a cooldown before it can activate again.

That said, there is a lot more nuance to these interesting new spawners that make them distinct from what came before. Read on to know more.

What Minecraft's trial spawner does and how it works

There tend to be several trial spawners per room (Image via Mojang)

Trial spawners function similarly to other spawners. They have a detection radius of 14 blocks, meaning a player entering within 14 blocks of one will activate it. Unlike regular spawners, however, trial spawners do not care about light level; rather, they will always spawn a few waves of mobs, scaling based on player count, before deactivating for a 30-minute cooldown period.

If players defeat these mobs, the trial spawner will eject some loot, including the keys needed to open the trial chamber's best loot source: the new Minecraft vault block. The full loot table is as follows:

Item Stack Size Percent Chance Trial Key 1 50 Glow Berries 2-10 11.5 Emerald 1-6 11.5 Baked Potato 1-3 11.5 Golden Carrot 1-3 3.8 Ender Pearl 1 3.8 Potion of Regeneration 1 3.8 Potion of Strength 1 3.8

Trial spawners are also much more dangerous than other types of spawners due to the variety of mobs they can produce. Each spawner has a particular mob within it, and the different mobs can be deadly in combination with one another.

Cave spiders and Minecraft's new bogged skeleton variant deal poison damage, meaning armor is less useful. Husks will cause hunger, making it harder to heal; strays will inflict slowness, making the swarms of silverfish deadlier. The new breeze mob will fling players around, potentially causing more spawners to activate, making the situation even worse. The full list of spawns is:

Breeze

Zombies

Husks

Slimes

SIlverfish

Baby Zombies

Spiders

Cave Spiders

Strays

Skeletons

Bogged

Finding a trial spawner

The new cartographer trade makes finding trial chambers a breeze (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned previously, trial spawners are exclusive to trial chambers, meaning that finding trial chambers is required. This used to be much harder, as the underground structures needed to be found randomly while mining.

Thankfully, however, Mojang saw the issues with that and gave the cartographer villager Minecraft profession a new journeyman-level trade that can replace the regular woodland explorer map. This new trade is a map to a nearby trial chamber, giving players a guaranteed way to find them.

All a player needs to do is find a cartographer and level them up. However, since the trade is not guaranteed, it may take a few different cartographers to find the map.