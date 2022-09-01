5 best Minecraft YouTubers for modded gameplay

Minecraft meets YouTube (Images via Mojang and Google)

Minecraft is the single most popular game ever made. A large part of this success is due to how completely customizable the game has proven to be over the years. With modpacks such as RLCraft becoming household names among the community, modded content is as popular as ever.

This begs the question. Which content creators, based on the game, heavily feature or specialize in modded content for players looking to watch non-vanilla gameplay to match their non-vanilla games?

Check out these Minecraft YouTubers

5) Kharax82

Kharax82 is a lesser-known Minecraft YouTuber with only 7.5 thousand subscribers. Their most recent series is already more than 100 episodes long, which is suitable for players wanting a long series to watch.

The modpack they're using is the Multiblock Madness modpack. This modpack is relatively popular for game version 1.12.2, with over 50 thousand downloads. This makes their series a great retro series as well as a great modded series.

4) System Collapse

System Collapse is a Minecraft Youtuber with 140k subscribers focusing mainly on modded content. Their latest series focuses primarily on the Encrypted modpack. This pack differs from many other modpacks by being focused on sci-fi.

The most popular modpacks in the game, such as RLCraft, are very focused on fantasy and medieval elements. Very few modpacks are truly focused on science fiction, so having a modpack like Encrypted in the spotlight is a nice change of pace.

3) Gaming On Caffeine

Gaming On Caffeine is a YouTuber with 200k subscribers, heavily focused on Minecraft content, especially modded content. Their most recent series is focused on the Cave Factory modpack. This includes huge overhaul mods such as apotheosis, blood magic, botania, the create mod, farmer's delight, Feed the Beast, MineColonies, and Pam's HarvestCraft.

This modpack changes both the look and feel of the game, making for an incredibly unique series and a great introduction to modded content for the game.

2) Direwolf20

Direwolf20 is a modded Minecraft YouTuber with 513 thousand subscribers. They have more than four thousand videos on their channel, which is quite the backlog for players looking for content to binge on.

Their most recent modded series uses a modpack made specifically for them, specifically the Feed the Beast Direwolf20 1.18 modpack. This modpack includes mods such as Applied Energistics 2, Ars Nouveau, Super Circuit Maker, and more than 260 other mods.

1) Ethoslab

Ethoslab is the most prominent Youtuber on this list, with a whopping 2.43 million subscribers. He is a member of the popular content creator server HermitCraft and a prolific let's player for vanilla and modded Minecraft.

His modded series, known as TerraFirmaCraft, is one of the best-known modded series in the community, as it is currently in its third season and already up to 54 episodes. The series features the custom TerraFirmaCraft modpack, which includes a plethora of fantasy and sci-fi mods to keep the series exciting for new and old viewers alike.

