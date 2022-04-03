5 best Minecraft modpacks for servers (2022)

Players may be familiar with using mods in Minecraft to change how their game may look or function. Mods are fun add-ons to the game that can change how any particular aspect of the game functions. Modpacks are collections of mods that fit a theme for players.

These packs are best for players with plain vanilla Minecraft servers looking for something different to spruce things up. The good news is that modpacks are a great way to do this and installing them on a server is easy. Players need to follow a few different steps. They will then have their mods up and running for their new adventure on their Minecraft server.

1) RLCraft

Players looking to change their Minecraft server experience can take it to the next level with RLCraft. This "real-life" version of Minecraft will feature more realistic graphics and some new mechanics for players to keep track of.

These can be things like thirst, temperature, and no healing from food. This can be quite interesting for players looking for a harder experience. This mod also offers:

Dragons are not very realistic, but players will love to have dragons roaming around.

Quests, which players can undertake to add more life to their worlds.

Players may find themselves having a lot harder time surviving in this world, but one thing is for certain, it changes up the feeling of Minecraft and transforms it into a whole new game. Players can download this modpack here.

2) Regrowth

Players looking to regrow the world around them will find Regrowth as a great modpack to add to their world. Players with this mod will be able to configure their villagers and animals to act in a certain fashion and help regrow the world.

The mod is ready right out of the gate, but players can customize the actions to be more in tune with what they're looking for. Actions can include:

Villagers repair holes, remove debris and other plants as well as for trim grass.

Animals can be configured to eat grass and other plants and fertilize the world.

Players may also wish to add this to another modpack, as it can help by combining with certain mods. However, progress can be a bit slower with this mod, so players may want to be more cautious with how they start at the beginning of the game. Players can download the mod here.

3) Pixelmon

Fans of both Pokemon and Minecraft will fall in love with the Pixelmon modpack. Combining the best of both worlds, this mod brings the world of Pokemon into a player's game.

It works because the player can explore the world and find Pokemon, just as they would in a real Pokemon game. They can then battle these Pokemon against others in a well-done way within the game.

Players can find different Pokemon in different biomes.

Players can even find shiny and legendary Pokemon as well.

Players can look up their favorite Pokemon on the Pixelmon Wiki and find out more about them, like where to find them, their abilities, etc. Players who are looking to download this mod pack can do so here.

4) Skyfactory 4

Skyfactory 4 is for players who are fans of Skyblock, and it brings a great twist to the genre of Minecraft map. Players in this map will start with a little bit of land with a tree, which is standard for Skyblock.

The goal here is for players to expand their island slowly and eventually have everything they need, including food, shelter, tools and other blocks. Players can expect the following:

Players will use resource trees to select which resources they need.

Players will be given goals to accomplish to help progress in the game.

Once players get started and get a good system going, they will find it easier to get resources and survive on their small island in the sky than they originally thought. Players can download the modpack here.

5) Farming Valley

Farming Valley is an excellent modpack that can give players a hybrid world of Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon for players looking for something different and more relaxing. This modpack is targeted at players who want to build up their little farm and have fun as they harvest and grow their crops to their heart's content.

Players must first progress to get a Goddess who will tell them what to do.

Players can farm through all four seasons.

This is much different from normal Minecraft and will ultimately be based on making a big farm and selling items for money and profit.

This modpack can create a game that feels entirely brand new. It's much different than the normal style of world players would experience in Minecraft, so for players looking to slow down and take a breather, this is a great choice. Players can download the mod here.

