Is the iPhone 12 worth buying in 2022?

Apple released the iPhone 12 in late 2020, and it is about to be two years old. The device has sold well since the 12th generation and is considered by many to be one of the best. That being said, two more generations have been released since.

Whenever Apple drops a new generation of iPhones, many believe that it's time for an upgrade. Every generation usually sports better hardware and a few new features, but the older generations don't immediately become obsolete.

The hardware gap between generations of iPhones increases when there are two or more years between them, and the 12th generation is underpowered compared to the recent iPhone 14 launched in September 2022. However, there are still some strong reasons why one should invest in the version released in the fall of 2020.

The iPhone 12 offers great performance at a much more affordable price

The iPhone 12 was launched in four variants - the base version, Pro, Pro Max, and mini. All the devices have sold well as the variants have managed to meet the high expectations of users. When one examines the specs, it's easy to see why.

This was the first model in two generations that had undergone a design change. Fans were excited about this, and the sleek design was received favorably by Apple enthusiasts.

However, it's not all looks, and there are solid reasons for the success of the iPhone 12. The 12th generation is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, one of the most powerful mobile chipsets on the market at the time of its release. Since then, Apple has launched the A15 and A16 chipsets, with the latter available in the top-end variant of the iPhone 14.

Although the A14 is an older generation chipset, it was vastly overpowered when it was released. In other words, it continues to remain viable and supports most games available on the market today. The A15 and A16 may offer better performance when playing the same games, but the power gulf is smaller than some may believe. Moreover, the A14 also comes with the same neural network found in subsequent generations.

The iPhone 12 comes in different screen sizes, with a mini variant also available. The base version has a 6.1-inch screen with Super Retina XDR OLED screens. All the variants have superb displays with high resolutions and a great 'nits' value in terms of brightness.

When it comes to the camera, one can expect the same level of detail and quality that has become a staple of Apple's flagship devices. The standard and mini versions now support the night mode, which is essential for low-light photography. Apple upgraded the camera framework in the 13th and 14th generations, but the camera on the 12th generation still outperforms many other phones in a similar price range.

The best part is that users won't have to purchase the 12th generation at full price. Apple regularly provides discounts on the model worldwide across all retailers and online stores. The discounts vary from region to region, but they reduce the price by a hefty margin.

In 2022, the iPhone 12 isn't worth buying at full price. However, the device becomes an alluring option when it's available at a discounted rate. The discounts will likely be around for a while, making the 12th generation an excellent purchase. Although users won't get the best performance on the market, they won't be missing out on much.

