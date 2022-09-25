Amazon Great Indian Festival: is the iPhone 13 Pro worth buying at ₹1,04,900

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is back with exciting deals across a wide range of products. While popular smartphone brands Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, and Motorola are competing to provide the best offers, it's the Tim Cook-led company that has caught the attention of consumers. With offers on iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, Apple has brought down the prices of older iPhones following the launch of the iPhone 14 series.

The question at hand, however, is whether or not the iPhone 13 Pro is still a good choice for a budget of 1 lakh INR during the Amazon sale. This article will help clear one's doubts.

Is the iPhone 13 Pro worth buying at ₹1,04,900 during Amazon Great Indian Festival

iPhone 13 specs (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iPhone 13 Pro was first launched in 2021, priced at around ₹1,19,900. It was launched as a more premium alternative for the iPhone 13. The 13 Pro came with a new display engine that made it the first iPhone to come with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate ProMotion XDR display.

With the new A15 bionic chip, Apple claimed it could produce 30% faster GPU performance, and 50% faster CPU performance when compared to any other smartphone at the time. The A15 was also more power efficient than the previous A14 chip, significantly increasing the battery life of the iPhone 13 series.

The 16-core Neural Engine can perform up to 15.8 trillion operations per second, powering features such as the Smart HDR 4 and Cinematic Mode. Although the camera system is a little dated, there were some changes made, including the telephoto lens 6x optical zoom range.

iPhone 13 Pro specs:

6.1" Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion

Apple A15 Bionic chip

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants

12MP wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses

12MP TrueDepth front camera

IP68 water resistance

iOS 15 (now upgradable to iOS 16)

Up to 22 hours of video playback time

iPhone 13 Pro price in Amazon Great Indian Festival

Currently, the prices of the iPhone 13 Pro variants in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale are as follows:

128 GB: ₹1,04,900 instead of ₹1,19,900

256 GB: ₹1,09,900 instead of ₹1,29,900

512 GB: ₹1,29,990 instead of ₹1,49,900

1 TB: ₹1,49,990 instead of ₹1,69,990

Final verdict

Given the price, if a buyer is planning to spend around 1 lakh INR for an iPhone, the 13 Pro is the best option. Between the ₹89,999 iPhone 14 Plus and the ₹1,29,900 iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro finds itself in a sweet spot.

However, for a little more money, it makes more sense to purchase the iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB during the Amazon Great Indian Festival as it is considered the most revolutionary iPhone yet, with its new A16 chip, Dynamic Island, 48 MP camera system and a host of other exciting features.

