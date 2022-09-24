Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on Redmi and Xiaomi smartphones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is here once again, with great deals on everything from clothing and accessories to gadgets and home appliances.

In the electronics section, brands like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, and Asus are competing to offer the best prices on laptops. Meanwhile, brands like Apple, Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Moto, OnePlus, and Samsung are providing the best deals on smartphones.

Redmi is a sub-brand of the popular electronics manufacturer Xiaomi. Smartphones by Xiaomi have premium prices and high-end features like the Harman Kardon sound system, the latest Snapdragon processors, and stunning displays. Redmi, on the other hand, offers a great lineup of budget smartphones.

10 Prime 2022, Note 11T 5G, and other Redmi smartphones with amazing deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Here are all the Redmi smartphones with amazing deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

1) Redmi 10 Prime 2022

Helio G88

6.5" 90 Hz FHD+

Up to 6GB RAM

Up to 128GB ROM

6000 mAh w/ 18W charging

50 MP quad cameras

The Redmi 10 Prime 2022 offers decent gaming performance. Its MediaTek Helio G88 processor has 2 A75 Cortex clocked up to 2.0GHz and 6 A55 Cortex clocked up to 1.8GHz, alongside HyperEngine 2.0.

The massive 6000mAh battery provides 24.5 hours of video playback time. It also supports nine watts reverse charging. Additionally, the dual stereo speakers are loud and clear.

For 4GB RAM, 64GB storage:

Old Price: ₹14,999

Great Indian Festival Price: ₹9,999

2) Redmi 10A

Helio G25

6.5" HD+

Up to 4GB RAM

Up to 64GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 10W charging

13 MP camera

The Redmi 10A is the cheapest smartphone on this list. While it may not have any noteworthy features, it provides decent overall performance.

Most smartphones in this price range come with Unisoc processors. However, this one still has a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The device can carry day-to-day tasks smoothly but is definitely not for gaming.

For 3GB RAM, 32GB storage:

Old Price: ₹10,999

Great Indian Festival Price: ₹7,999

For 4GB RAM, 64GB storage:

Old Price: ₹11,999

Great Indian Festival Price: ₹8,599

3) Redmi Note 10T 5G

Dimensity 700 5G

6.5" 90 Hz FHD+

Up to 6GB RAM

Up to 128GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 18W charging

48 MP triple cameras

The Redmi Note 10T 5G is a balanced entry-level 5G smartphone. Its MediaTek Dimensity 700 is a fine entry-level 5G processor.

The 6.5" FHD+ display comes with a 90Hz fast refresh rate, while the 48MP AI triple camera system delivers impressive results.

For 4GB RAM, 64GB storage:

Old Price: ₹16,999

Great Indian Festival Price: ₹14,499

For 6GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹18,999

Great Indian Festival Price: ₹16,999

4) Redmi Note 10S

Helio G95

6.5" FHD+ AMOLED

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 128GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 33W charging

64 MP quad cameras

The Redmi Note 10S is a great mid-range smartphone. With its Helio G95 processor and up to 8GB RAM, it provides decent gaming performance.

The device has a 6.5" FHD+ AMOLED display, and its 64 MP quad camera system performs well enough. However, the lack of 5G connectivity is a big drawback.

For 6GB RAM, 64GB storage:

Old Price: ₹16,999

Great Indian Festival Price: ₹13,999

For 6GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹18,999

Great Indian Festival Price: ₹14,999

For 8GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹20,999

Great Indian Festival Price: ₹16,499

5) Redmi Note 11T 5G

Dimensity 810 5G

6.6" 90 Hz FHD+

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 128GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 33W charging

50 MP triple cameras

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is a pretty good mid-range 5G smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. With HyperEngine 2.0, this 6nm processor can clock speeds of up to 2.4GHz.

The dual-split 5000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. It gets fully charged in an hour and provides battery backup for up to two days.

For 6GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹20,999

Great Indian Festival Price: ₹14,999

For 8GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹22,999

Great Indian Festival Price: ₹16,999

6) Redmi Note 11

Snapdragon 680 5G

6.5" 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED

Up to 6GB RAM

Up to 128GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 33W charging

50 MP quad cameras

The Redmi Note 11 is the base model in the latest Redmi Note 11 series. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm, octa-core processor has up to 2.4GHz clock speed.

Its 6.5" 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED display makes the viewing experience much better. However, the lack of 5G connectivity is one of its drawbacks.

For 4GB RAM, 64GB storage:

Old Price: ₹17,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹12,099

For 6GB RAM, 64GB storage:

Old Price: ₹18,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹13,999

For 6GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹19,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹15,499

7) Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

Snapdragon 695 5G

6.7" 120 Hz FHD+ SAMOLED

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 256GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 67W charging

108 MP triple cameras

The Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is one of the best smartphones in the Redmi Note 11 series. Its Snapdragon 695 5G processor has seven 5G bands, making the smartphone future-ready.

The in-box 67 watts charger provides a full day’s charge in just 15 minutes. Its 108MP triple-camera setup offers exceptional performance.

For 6GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹24,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹19,999

For 8GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹26,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹21,999

For 8GB RAM, 256GB storage:

Old Price: ₹28,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹23,999

8) Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Dimensity 700 5G

6.5" 90 Hz FHD+

Up to 6GB RAM

Up to 128GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 18W charging

50 MP dual cameras

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is another decent entry-level smartphone from Redmi. The MediaTel Dimensity 700 is a decent 5G processor with 7nm architecture, eight cores, and up to 2.4GHz clock speed.

The 6.5" 90 Hz FHD+ display with AdaptiveSync balances performance and battery life. At this price range, the dual-camera system is one of biggest cons of this device.

For 4GB RAM, 64GB storage:

Old Price: ₹15,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹12,999

For 6GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹17,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹14,999

9) Redmi K50i 5G

Dimensity 8100 5G

6.6" 144 Hz FHD+

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 256GB ROM

5080 mAh w/ 67W charging

64 MP triple cameras

The Redmi K50i 5G is currently the best gaming smartphone from Redmi. Its MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor performs even better than Snapdragon 888.

The 6.6" FHD+ Liquid FFS display with 144 Hz has the fastest refresh rate on any Redmi mobile. With RAM Booster technology, users can increase the device's RAM up to 11GB.

For 6GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹31,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹24,999

For 8GB RAM, 256GB storage:

Old Price: ₹35,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹27,999

11 Lite NE 5G and other smartphones with amazing deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Here are all the Xiaomi smartphones with amazing deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

1) Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Snapdragon 778 5G

6.7" 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 128GB ROM

4250 mAh w/ 33W charging

64 MP triple cameras

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is a smartphone known for its sleek design. It is currently the slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone on the market.

Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor performs pretty well while gaming. The 64MP triple camera system with Sony also delivers decent results.

The device also has a 4250mAh battery with 33 watts split charging.

For 6GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹31,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹23,999

For 8GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹33,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹25,999

2) Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Snapdragon 888 5G

6.7" 120 Hz FHD+ AMOLED

Up to 12GB RAM

Up to 256GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 120W charging

108 MP triple cameras

The "HyperPhone" Xiaomi 11T Pro is a great flagship range smartphone from Xiaomi. Its Snapdragon 888 processor can run almost every compatible game smoothly.

The 108MP back camera with Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor can capture up to 8K videos and HDR videos on 4K. The Harman Kardon-powered stereo speaker system provides a loud and clear listening experience. The 120W HyperCharge charging system works like magic.

For 8GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹49,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹34,999

For 8GB RAM, 256GB storage:

Old Price: ₹52,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹36,999

For 12GB RAM, 256GB storage:

Old Price: ₹54,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹38,999

3) Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G

6.7" 120 Hz WQHD+ AMOLED

Up to 12GB RAM

Up to 256GB ROM

4600 mAh w/ 120W charging

50 MP triple cameras

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is the latest flagship smartphone from Xiaomi. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor is currently the second-best processor on Android smartphones.

The device's 50 MP triple camera system works exceptionally well. The 6.7" WQHD+ AMOLED display has a 120 Hz refresh rate, while the Dolby Atmos and HDR 10+ certifications offer stunning listening and viewing experiences. It also comes with 120W HyperCharging.

For 8GB RAM, 256GB storage:

Old Price: ₹79,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹54,999

For 12GB RAM, 256GB storage:

Old Price: ₹84,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Price: ₹58,999

