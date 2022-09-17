10 laptops expected to have the biggest discounts in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is one of the biggest sales of the year and will go live on September 23. It will offer users a great chance to buy products at exciting prices during the upcoming festive season.

Brands like Samsung, Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus will offer great prices on smartphones. Furthermore, shoppers will see heavy discounts on laptops powered by the latest Intel and AMD chips.

Renowned brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and ASUS will go neck-to-neck and provide the best prices. That being said, here are 10 laptops that are expected to get the biggest discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

10 laptops to look out for during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

1) ASUS Vivobook 14

The Asus Vivobook 14 is a compact laptop for personal and professional use. On the hardware side, it has an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor with 2.6 GHz base speed, up to 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost speed, 4 threads, AMD Radeon Vega 3 graphics, and 4MB cache.

It also has 8GB (4GB onboard + 4GB SO-DIMM) 2400MHz DDR4 RAM, (upgradable to 12GB using 1x SO-DIMM slot), a 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD, and an extra 2.5-inch SATA slot for HDD/SSD storage expansion. The 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) LED-backlit display has 220 nits peak brightness, NanoEdge bezels, and an anti-glare plane.

Old price: ₹46,990

Expected Amazon Great Indian Festival price: ₹2X,990

2) HP 15

The HP 15 is a very thin and light laptop that weighs only 1.69 kg. This laptop is powered by an Intel 11th gen Core i3 1115G4 dual-core CPU with Intel UHD integrated graphics, up to 4.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology and 6 MB L3 cache. The 15.6", FHD, micro-edge, anti-glare display with up to 250 nits of peak brightness will suit most purposes.

Old price: ₹51,812

Expected Amazon Great Indian Festival price: ₹3X,990

3) Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 1 is a great daily-driver laptop. It has a 15.6" FHD anti-glare display with up to 220 nits peak brightness. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad core 8 thread CPU with 2.1 GHz base clock, 3.7 GHz boost clock, 2MB L2 and 4MB L3 cache.

It packs 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Home and Student 2021 come pre-installed on this laptop. It is 1.79 cm thick and weighs only 1.6 kg.

Old price: ₹60,090

Expected Amazon Great Indian Festival price: ₹3X,990

4) HP 14s (Ryzen 3)

The HP 14s is a thin and light laptop that comes in different Intel and AMD variants. The AMD version of the HP 14s is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U quad-core 8 thread processor that has up to 3.8 GHz max boost clock, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4 MB L3 cache. It has 8 GB 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD 2280 PCIe-3x4 NVMe TLC storage.

The 14" diagonal FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, micro-edge display has up to 250 nits max brightness and 45% NTSC color gamut. HP 14s comes with pre-installed Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019.

Old price: ₹50,597

Expected Amazon Great Indian Festival price: ₹3X,990

5) HP 14s (12th gen i5)

This variant of the HP 14s is powered by the latest 12th gen Intel Core i5 1235U 10 core 12 thread processor, with up to 4.4 GHz boost clock using Intel Turbo Boost Technology and 12 MB L3 cache.

This laptop comes packed with 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4 3200 SDRAM and a 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The 14" FHD (1920x1080p) touch IPS display features micro-edges, anti-glare technology, and 250 nits max brightness.

Old price: ₹75,391

Expected Amazon Great Indian Festival price: ₹3X,990

6) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by an 11th gen Intel Core i3 1115G4 dual-core CPU with a 3.0 GHz base clock, 4.1 GHz max clock, and 6MB cache. It has 8 GB 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The 14" FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare IPS display has up to 300 nits max brightness. IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with pre-installed Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. The fingerprint scanner and backlit keyboard are some nice quality-of-life features.

Old price: ₹69,790

Expected Amazon Great Indian Festival price: ₹3X,990

7) Asus Vivobook 15

The Asus Vivobooks are great laptops for work and study purposes. The Vivobook 15 comes with a 15.6" FHD display. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U dual-core CPU with 4 threads, a 5MB cache, and 3.5GHz boost clock.

It has integrated Radeon Vega 3 graphics. This laptop comes with 8GB (4GB onboard + 4GB SO-DIMM) DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. Vivobook 15 has Windows 11 and Microsoft Office (with a lifetime validity) pre-installed.

Old price: ₹50,990

Expected Amazon Great Indian Festival price: ₹4X,990

8) Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a laptop cum tablet. It is powered by an Intel 12th gen Core i3 1215U hexa-core CPU with a 0.9 GHz base clock, up to 4.40 GHz boost clock, 10 MB cache, and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

The 1x8GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD will meet the memory and storage requirements of most users. The laptop also has a 14.0" FHD+ WVA Truelife Touch Narrow Border display with a peak brightness of 250 nits.

Old price: ₹78,999

Expected Amazon Great Indian Festival price: ₹4X,990

9) Dell Vostro 3400

When it comes to making great and reliable business laptops, Dell is a renowned name on the market. The Dell Vostro 3400 flaunts an 11th gen Intel i5 1135G7 processor, with 2.40 GHz base clock and up to 4.20 GHz boost clock.

The laptop has a dedicated NVIDIA MX330 with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM. It also features a 1x8GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. The 14" WVGA FHD (1920x1080) display is compact and stunning.

Old price: ₹72,837

Expected Amazon Great Indian Festival price: ₹4X,990

10) Acer Predator Helios 300

The Acer Predator series has some of the best premium gaming laptops out there. The Helios 300 comes with a stunning 15.6" QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz display. It is powered by the Intel 11th gen i9 11900H processor and a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop graphics card.

The 16GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM makes multitasking easier, and the 1 terabyte of PCIe Gen 4 SSD ensures that storage is not an issue. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Old price: ₹1,61,999

Expected Amazon Great Indian Festival price: ₹1,X9,990

