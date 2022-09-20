iPad (9th gen) at Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022): Expected price, discounts, and more

The iPad (9th gen) is another Apple product that the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) could potentially cover when the sale goes live. While there's an existing discount available on them, things could get far better over the next few days.

The tablet marketplace in India is relatively niche, and the costs of acquiring one are relatively high. With the iPad (9th gen), a buyer won't have to worry about the quality of the product.

Mobiles and tablets are just one of several areas across which products will enjoy great discounts. The Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) will start on September 23 and go on for a week. There has been confirmation about some of the products that will likely be a part of the sale. While the iPad (9th gen) hasn't yet been confirmed, there's a strong chance for it to get an additional discount.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) could make the iPad (9th gen) even more lucrative

Released in 2021, the iPad (9th gen) is Apple's budget offering to consumers if they are interested in acquiring a tablet. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022), it could become available on a lesser budget.

The tablet market in India does have several offerings, but the better products are usually in higher ranges. The Mi Pad 5 has started well in the sub-INR 30,000 space. However, it could soon face a healthy bit of competition from another significant force.

At the time of writing, the iPad (9th gen) is selling for INR 27,890 against an MRP of INR 30,900. The discount can be increased using cards from partner banks, but the base discount isn't very high. It hasn't been confirmed if the tablet will be discounted in the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022).

However, fans should expect a discount for specific reasons, and the biggest one is that Apple's iPhone devices will be part of the sale. Barring the latest 14th generation of devices, all other models are likely to go on offer. The 9th generation is still the current one as the 10th gen of the iPads hasn't been released.

Nevertheless, it will still be a nearly 1-year-old device during the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022). Moreover, Apple's potential competitors, namely Samsung and Xiaomi, are likely to put their tablets on sale as well. Without a similar discount, Apple could lose steam right before the 10th generation is expected to come out.

Moreover, previous generations of Apple tablets have been on sale and have also enjoyed up to INR 8,000 discount. If something similar happens, fans can expect to pick up the iPad (9th gen) from the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) for somewhere between INR 23,999-25,999. It's a nice bonus discount over what they will have to pay to buy now.

Despite it being released in 2021, the 9th gen still holds solid ground in the existing market for tablets. The 10.2-inch display comes with sharp images that provide stunning visuals. It's powered by the A13 Bionic, which can still hold its own in today's times. Overall, it's a reliable tablet worth buying, especially with a decent possible discount at the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022).

