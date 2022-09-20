iPhone 12 at Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022): Expected price, discounts, and more

The iPhone 12 will complete its two-year cycle when the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) kicks off. Released in 2020, the device has been a steamroller for the brand as far as the Indian market is concerned.

Apple might have released the 14th generation of its iconic phone series, but enthusiasts should not give up on the iPhone 12 just yet. After all, the company has a history of providing significant discounts on its older devices after a new generation is launched. It's unlikely that the tech giant will be changing the trend anytime soon.

Fans can enjoy a significant discount on the iPhone 12, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) will commence very soon.

The iPhone 12 is speculated to drop to its lowest price ever at the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022)

If rumors are to be believed, the iPhone 12 will be part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022). These speculations have hinted that the device will be dropping to its lowest-ever price in the Indian market.

The iPhone 12 is about to complete two years in circulation, but it's not a weak device. It still has some fantastic hardware and comes with a flair that has become synonymous with Apple's flagship devices.

At the time of writing, the 12th generation flagship model sells for ₹52,900 against a discount of 20%. This is, of course, the 64 GB base variant. The price goes up if users want more internal storage.

The existing discount percentage on the 128 GB variant is 17%. Meanwhile, the 256 GB variant has a 14% discount.

According to rumors on social media, the iPhone 12 will drop to below ₹40,000 for the first time once the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) goes live. The device's price is reportedly in the ₹30,000-40,000 range. The exact figure is expected to be revealed when the sale goes live on Amazon India.

This discount is likely for the 64 GB variant of the device. Regardless, it is still a fantastic bargain for anyone who wants it. While the older device will have some trade-off costs, it can hold its own.

This would also signal more significant discounts on the 128 and 156 GB variants. While their discounts might not be as significant, they will likely be more than the current paltry ones.

With the iPhone 14 already available for order, steep discounts on older devices are expected. As mentioned earlier, there is still some reason to get the 12th generation at the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022), especially at record low prices.

The 12th generation comes with a 6.1-inch Super XPR display. The A14 Bionic Chip is still quite powerful. While it might not run every game in the highest settings, all a user will need to do is reduce the load a bit.

The device's camera is fantastic and comes with night mode support, which is still missing on the iPhone SE. The only disadvantage that comes with the device is the lack of 5G, but this won't likely be much of a problem.

Overall, the iPhone 12's potentially low price makes it a no-brainer to purchase.

