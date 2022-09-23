Amazon Great Indian Festival: All OnePlus phone deals

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is underway offering amazing discounts on a range of exciting products. Every year, the Great Indian Festival offers customers massive discounts on a range of items spanning from clothing to electronics and home appliances. Specific laptops and smartphones are also on sale.

Brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Moto, Realme, and Xiaomi go neck-to-neck to provide the best deals. OnePlus is one of the prime names on the list, as they always provide the best prices in the Great Indian Festival sale. For those hoping to acquire a new OnePlus smartphone, this is the perfect time.

During the sale, most of the smartphones will get ₹500-₹1000 off with coupons, but only a few selected models will get heavy discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Exploring all OnePlus deals

1) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Snapdragon 695 5G

6.5" 120 Hz FHD+

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 128GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 33W charging

64 MP triple cameras

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G belongs to the budget-oriented Nord series smartphones from OnePlus. It is currently the cheapest OnePlus smartphone. But such a cheap mobile from from OnePlus comes with its own disadvantages. For instance, the video capturing resolution is limited to 1080p @ 30FPS. But the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor makes it future-proof.

For 6GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹19,999

New Price: ₹18,999

Other Amazon Great Indian Festival offers include, extra ₹500 off with coupon. Additional ₹250 instant discount on SBI credit card transactions and much more. There is no cost to EMI on select cards. Up to ₹14,250 off on exchange. Chance to win Amazon Pay reward worth ₹1500.

2) OnePlus 10R 5G

Dimensity 8100 Max

6.7" 120 Hz FHD+ AMOLED

Up to 12GB RAM

Up to 256GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 80W charging

50 MP triple cameras

OnePlus 10R 5G is one of the newer additions to the OnePlus 10 family. It is the only smartphone on this list with a MediaTek processor. Speaking of processors, Dimensity 8100 Max is an upgraded version of Dimensity 8100, tweaked by OnePlus. It also comes with 80 watts of SuperVOOC charging.

For 8GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹38,999

New Price: ₹32,999

For 12GB RAM, 256GB storage:

Old Price: ₹42,999

New Price: ₹36,999

Other Amazon Great Indian Festival offers include, additional ₹1750 instant discount on SBI credit card transactions and much more. No cost EMI on select cards. Up to ₹15,500 off on exchange. Up to 6-month free screen replacement.

3) OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

Snapdragon 8 Gen1

6.7" 120 Hz QHD+ AMOLED

Up to 12 GB RAM

Up to 256 GB ROM

5000 mAh w/ 80W charging

48 MP triple cameras

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is the current falgship-grade smartphone from OnePlus. The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 ensures smooth lag-free operation. The 48 MP triple camera setup is tweked by the popular Swedish lens manufacturer Hasselblad, resulting in an amazing performance. The 6.7" 120 Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO is as stunning as it gets.

For 8GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹66,999

New Price: ₹61,999

For 12GB RAM, 256GB storage:

Old Price: ₹71,999

New Price: ₹66,999

Other Amazon Great Indian Festival offers include, additional ₹4750 instant discount on SBI credit card transactions and much more. No cost EMI on select cards. Up to ₹22,500 off on exchange. Up to 6-month free screen replacement.

4) OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Snapdragon 888

6.7" 120 Hz QHD+ AMOLED

Up to 12 GB RAM

Up to 256 GB ROM

4500 mAh w/ 65W charging

48 MP quad cameras

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is the previous gen flagship from OnePlus. However, it still beats many modern day flagship smartphones in many aspects. This phone marked the beginning of the OnePlus x Hasselblad collaboration. Its 48 MP quad camera system provides stunning results. The Snapdragon 888 processor can stil play almost every mobile game on max.

For 8GB RAM, 128GB storage:

Old Price: ₹64,999

New Price: ₹49,999

For 12GB RAM, 256GB storage:

Old Price: ₹69,999

New Price: ₹54,999

Other Amazon Great Indian Festival offers include, 10% additional up to ₹1250 instant discount on SBI credit card transactions and much more. No cost EMI on select cards. Up to ₹17,500 off on exchange. Up to 6-month free screen replacement.

