Amazon Great India Festival: Best Deals on Apple Products

While Apple has gained a certain notoriety for the growing prices of their products, Amazon's Great Indian Festival is now live to ease the woes of many hopeful budget-conscious customers.

The recent launch of a new generation of Apple products just before the sale is an additional factor behind the new discounted prices.

With great offers available across the board on almost all Apple products, this article lists the top deals that fans just can't miss.

Best Deals on Apple products during Amazon's Great Indian Festival (Sep 2022)

The Apple products on which one can avail the best discounts and bank offers during the Amazon sale are listed below:

1) Apple iPhone 12

(New Price: 44,999, MRP: 65,900; 1250 INR Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card)

The most speculated deal has finally materialized, and the base variant of the iPhone 12 will be available at a 32% discount till 30th September.

Although the phone is two generations old, it is unlikely that even performance users will have anything short of a premium experience with the phone The caveat is that it will have fewer updates than similarly priced newer iPhones like the iPhone SE (2022).

That being said, Apple's support cycle for iPhones is still more comprehensive than most Android phones, so readers should take that into consideration.

Specs: 6.1" Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision, A14 Bionic, Apple GPU, 2815 mAh, 64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM, 20W Fast Charging.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

2) 2020 Apple Mac Mini

(New Price: 58,990, MRP: 64,900; 1500 INR Instant Discount on SBI Credit Card)

The 2020 Mac Mini is still the cheapest way to get an M1 chip machine, and with the considerable discount Amazon has applied to the product, it's a great option for readers who can't stretch their budget to a Macbook but want an Apple Computer.

Users who're looking to upgrade from older Macbooks but don't want to spend too much can also opt for the Mac Mini and get a considerable upgrade for a lot less than a new Macbook.

Specs; M1 Chip, 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8 GB Unified Memory, 256 GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

3) 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th Generation)

(New Price: 25,999, MRP: 30,900; 500 Instant Discount SBI Cards)

Despite the availability of the refreshed iPad Mini, Air, and the premium iPad Pro, this remains Apple's best-selling tablet, for the simple reason that it provides the best value for money.

The A13 Bionic is more than capable of handling all that readers want to throw at it. If the older design and lack of USB-C & fast charging are things you can make peace with, then save your money and go for this iPad over its newer and more expensive brothers.

Specs: 10.2" Retina IPS LCD, A13 Bionic, Apple GPU, 64 GB ROM, 3 GB RAM, 8557 mAh.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

4) Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) Regular (2021)

(New Price: 23,900, MRP: 33,900)

Despite currently being the cheapest Apple Watch available, the SE variant from last year doesn't miss out on a whole lot of the features that one would expect from a premium smartwatch. The major compromises against a Series 7 are Blood Oxygen, ECG, and an Always on Display.

While these are important features at the new price point, the SE is more than 20K INR cheaper than the Series 7. So, it makes a whole lot more sense to avail this Amazon deal, unless the features it misses out on are an absolute necessity for one.

Specs: Retina Display, Irregular Heart Rate Notifications, Emergency Calling, Fall Detection, Always-on Altimeter, 32 GB, BT 5.0, 18 Hours Battery Capacity

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

5) Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)

(New Price: 8,990, MRP: 10,990)

If you've been thinking about getting an Apple Pencil, now is the time to get one. The small Amazon discount makes the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil available at the price of the 1st Gen variant.

The former brings with it a programmable button and the ability to magnetically attach to the side of any iPad Pro. It can wirelessly charge off the iPad, and provide certain ergonomic advantages. Given that it is just slightly more expensive than its predecessor, it's a better deal for the advantages it has over the 1st Gen.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

