Redmi K50i 5G Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) expected price, discounts, and more

Redmi K50i 5G being on the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) is something that many potential buyers will be hopeful for. After all, the mid-budget device was a recent release in 2022 and has not been available on the market for a long time. It is a noticeable upgrade over its previous model, making it a really interesting option.

Redmi has become a recognized brand in the Indian mobile market. It is known for its quality and competitive pricing on its low and mid-budget devices. The Redmi K50i 5G can easily qualify as a flagship killer to a certain extent, and its existing price is competitive.

It could improve in the coming days once the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) goes live. Amazon India's annual sale brings the largest discounts on a wide variety of products. While buyers can exercise a handy discount on many mobiles, the coming week will increase the discount for many.

Redmi K50i 5G will be a coveted choice for many of the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022) increases the discount

Several Redmi devices are predicted to go on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022). The devices are quite popular, and many wait for the annual sale to make the biggest savings. That being said, the Redmi K50i 5G might not get the biggest discounts.

As of writing, the 6 GB+128 GB variant sells for a discounted price of 25,999 against an MRP of 31,999. Users can also opt for the 8 GB+ 256 GB variant at a discounted price of 28,999 against an MRP of 35,999.

It is not yet confirmed that the device in question is guaranteed to be on sale at the Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022). However, the latest releases from Redmi have been on sale within months of their release. Hence, there is nothing to wipe off a chance for the Redmi K59i 5G not to be present in the sale.

Additionally, buyers can expect additional discounts between 5,000-7,000 on both variants. This is based on the discounts Redmi provides on its other devices. The sale will also be a great opportunity for the brand to reach more hands on its new model.

Readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation once the sale starts. They are also advised to wait for the time being if they are planning to acquire the device at the existing prices. The current discounts are more or less along the expected lines and will likely continue in the future.

The Redmi K50i 5G comes with stunning specifications that can perform very well in the current ecosystem. The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 provides enhanced performances bettered by very few premium chipsets. It also has a 144 Hz 6.6" display, ideal for movies, videos, and games.

The device will be a paradise for gamers with a 5000 mAh capacity battery and inbuilt liquid cooling. They can expect to run the top ones like BGMI and Genshin Impact without many problems. While the device isn't as powerful as the OnePlus 10T, the cost is also much lower.

It remains to be seen if buyers can get more discounts on the Redmi K50i.

