Black Friday deals: MacBook Air best prices and where to buy them

The biggest yearly sales event, Black Friday, is set to arrive in just a few weeks, much to the delight of shopping enthusiasts. Although the actual date is still yet to arrive, popular retailers have already begun offering exciting early deals. All kinds of commodities go on sale at this time of the year, with a special focus on the electronics category. Hence, Apple fans looking to grab a MacBook Air should definitely make use of the current and upcoming 'steal deals.'

The latest MacBook Air model, which was released in mid-2022, boasts Apple's famed M2 chip, strong connectivity features, a beautiful display, and incredibly smooth performance. It has many drastic upgrades to offer over the third-generation MacBook Air that was released back in 2020.

The MacBook Air's compact design but impeccable performance quotient makes it ideal for working professionals. The versatile notebook is definitely a worthy grab during Black Friday 2022, especially considering that Amazon has slashed its price tag massively.

Here are all the MacBook Air related Black Friday deals and where to find them

The latest MacBook Air is available in two variants:

8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage

You can grab the early Black Friday deals on both variants, which are currently available via retailers.

Best Buy

Presently, the best offer for the MacBook Air 2022 is listed on Best Buy. You can grab the 13.6" laptop with 8GB memory, 8-core GPU, and 256GB SSD at $1,049 ($150 discount). Meanwhile, the 512GB variant with its 10-core GPU is selling at $1,349 ($150 discount).

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the MacBook Air at $1,099, a hundred dollars lower than its original listed price. This offer is an early Black Friday discount for the 256GB variant and is perfect for those who don't require a larger storage option.

Potential buyers can also grab the 512GB variant at $1,349, which is $150 lower than its listed price. For those interested, Amazon is also offering discounts on the MacBook Pro variants at the moment.

Early sale rates are subject to change over the next few weeks. The price tags may fall further, stay the same, or increase. Nevertheless, there is a higher chance of a price reduction as Black Friday nears.

Other retailers, including Apple itself, aren't listing any discounts on the MacBook Air currently. The MacBook Air 2022 supports further customization of storage and memory aspects, but those options are only available via the Apple Store.

One can also get a slightly budget-friendly 2020 MacBook Air model, which is a solid option even in 2022. It's powered by the M1 chip, a 13-inch retina display, adequate memory and storage options, and more useful features to consider. Moreover, one can find even higher discounts on the older-generation laptop from Apple.

The 2020 MacBook Air (8GB memory, 256GB storage variant) is presently being sold at $899 ($100 discount) on Amazon. As of now, no other retailer is offering deals related to this particular model. The prices may likely fall further and more retailers may begin to offer discounts for the older MacBook Air.

