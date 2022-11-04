5 best expected deals on gaming controller for Black Friday 2022 sale

The biggest annual sales event, Black Friday, is slated for November 25 this year. Shopping fans are busy filling up their wishlists as e-commerce and offline platforms gear up to announce massive discounts on popular commodities.

The most sought-after category on Black Friday happens to be electronics, which also includes gaming hardware and accessories. Controllers are an inevitable part of a complete setup, especially if a console like Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch is involved. However, grabbing a secondary gamepad that supports extensive customizations and features can get pretty difficult if on is on a budget.

Thankfully, the upcoming Black Friday sales will allow fans to grab controllers at massive discounts to complete their gaming setups.

Here are some of the best expected deals on gaming controllers for Black Friday 2022

1) SCUF Instinct Pro/Reflex Pro

Price without discount: $219

SCUF undoubtedly offers the best third-party controllers, and gamers can vouch for that. These are extensively customizable and feature-rich gadgets that provide the best gaming experience.

The SCUF Instinct Pro is compatible with Xbox consoles, while the Reflex Pro is made for PS5. Both are compatible with PC and mobile devices.

As per past trends, SCUF hosts a one-day sale on Black Friday. Thus, users can expect the brand to announce a sale on November 25 this year. The discounts will definitely lower the incredibly expensive price tag. That said, there's no guarantee the discount will be huge.

2) Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma

Price without discount: $149.99

Popular gaming brand Razer offers this premium third-party controller, which is compatible with Xbox consoles and PCs and gives users umpteen options as far as customization is concerned. The upcoming Black Friday sale is expected to see e-commerce platforms list the Wolverine V2 Chroma with exciting discounts.

The controller may feature a plastic body, but its ergonomic design makes up for what might be regarded as not the best material. It feels very comfortable to hold and is perfect for long gaming sessions. Its price may drill a hole in one's pockets, but the product is definitely worth grabbing as a primary controller for gaming on PC.

3) PowerA Fusion Pro 2

Price without discount: $89.99

Looking to accessorize your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One with a secondary controller? The PowerA Fusion Pro 2 offers best-in-class performance and customization at less than 100 dollars. However, it is designed for Xbox consoles only and will not run on PC or PlayStation systems.

The Fusion Pro 2 comes in an extremely ergonomic design and is built with premium materials that ensure a comfortable grip. The controller features adjustable triggers, tactile feedback from motors and triggers, and plenty of swappable parts to provide a satisfactory experience.

To top it all off, the upcoming Black Friday sales are expected to see Xbox's third-party controller at the lowest prices. Amazon is already offering the controller at $61.99, and this figure may go down further in the next few days.

4) Turtle Beach Recon Controller

Price without discount: Starts at $59.95 (depends on the color)

Another affordable option, the Turtle Beach Recon Controller, is compatible with Xbox consoles and PCs. Easily accessible audio controls and features that provide users with a great advantage, two quick-access mappable buttons, responsive controls, signature presents, and more make Turtle Beach Recon the ultimate choice for most gamers on a budget.

Currently, none of the platforms are offering a discount on the Beach Recon. However, the upcoming Black Friday sales may change that.

5) PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

Price without discount: $69

The DualSense Wireless controller has no competitor when it comes to PlayStation systems. It features excellent features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that many video game developers make extensive use of to provide the best experience.

The PlayStation DualSense controller also comes with a comfortable grip, a built-in microphone with a headset jack, and more internal features. Top platforms like Amazon and Best Buy are not yet offering a discount on this controller. However, with the Black Friday sale still weeks away, fans can expect new deals to present themselves soon.

