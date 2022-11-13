Black Friday deals: OnePlus 10T (5G) best prices and where to buy them

Looking to grab the affordable OnePlus 10T at Black Friday discounts? The latest smartphones from popular brands like Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung presently feature unavoidable early Black Friday deals to mark the beginning of the holiday shopping season. To top it off, retailers are expected to list more discounts in the coming days.

Black Friday is slated for November 25 this year, bringing shopping enthusiasts an exciting chance to grab items from their wishlist at the lowest rates. As the due date nears, popular retailers have begun listing early discounts on popular commodities.

Unsurprisingly, the most popular category in Black Friday sales is consumer electronics. The OnePlus 10T is a budget-friendly variant of the brand's latest device line, which also features a flagship variant. It was launched in August and garnered quite the attention due to its impressive specs. The 10T is definitely a good smartphone to grab this pre-holiday shopping season.

Here are some of the ongoing and expected deals on OnePlus 10T to consider this Black Friday

The OnePlus 10T is powered by the advanced Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset. It runs on the heavily optimized Oxygen OS 12 (based on Android 12). Users can choose to switch to Oxygen OS 13 (based on Android 13), which is currently a beta build. The OnePlus 10T stays true to the brand's legacy by offering a huge battery life, enhanced fast charging capabilities, useful device features, and more.

Like the pro variant, the 10T features a triple camera. The ultra-wide angle and macro cameras on the 10T are of lesser resolution than the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the difference isn't very noticeable. In every other scenario, the 10T stands out and, in most cases, can be considered a flagship killer.

The OnePlus 10T is one of the best Android smartphones to grab as of late 2022. Here are a few ongoing offers that will make the purchase worthwhile.

Best Buy

Popular retailer Best Buy is currently offering massive discounts on the slightly budget-friendly OnePlus 10T. You can grab a discount of $200 on both the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and the 16GB RAM + 256GB ROM variants. However, you will have to activate the device with a supported carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Sprint) today.

OnePlus - 10T 5G 8GB+128GB - Moonstone Black (Unlocked) at $449 ($200 discount)

OnePlus - 10T 5G 16GB+256GB - Moonstone Black (Unlocked) at $549 ($200 discount)

You can also trade in your old device for further credit on the new device.

OnePlus

OnePlus will host an official Black Friday sale starting November 18 to offer their popular devices, including the 10T, at exciting discounts. The sale will continue until November 25, but make sure to log onto the website on Day 1 to grab the biggest offers. After all, the discounts will only last until stocks run out.

Unfortunately, no other retailer is offering the device at discounts at the moment. However, Amazon, Walmart, and other popular e-commerce platforms may list new Black Friday deals on OnePlus 10T in the upcoming days.

