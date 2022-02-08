Watch: Naomi Osaka featured in new Beats by Dre ad 

Four-time Major winner Naomi Osaka took to Instagram earlier on Monday to share a new Beats by Dre commercial with her followers.

Osaka tweeted three days ago that "a lot of really good things" had come together for her recently. The Japanese star was most likely hinting towards the latest ad released by Beats by Dre, which also features a new song by American rapper Vince Staples.

The latest Beats commercial consists of four video vignettes, which includes not only Naomi Osaka and Vince Staples but supermodel Kaia Gerber and influencer Queen Blackwell as well. The ad begins with a side shot of the Japanese putting on her new Fit Pro earbuds with Staples' new song "Magic" playing in the backdrop.

The words "Fit for Naomi" then appear on the screen as the 24-year-old appears to strike a limbo-like pose, perhaps to suggest how free-flowing the new Beats earphones make her feel. Towards the end of the video, she can be seen resting on a hammock made out of a tennis net as the tagline "Move how you want" hangs over her.

The catchphrase seems to imply that anyone who buys the new Fit Pro earbuds doesn't need to worry about them falling off as they perform their chores, thanks to their wingtip design. The wireless earphones by Beats also provide noise cancelation and spatial audio.

Osaka has endorsed the audio tech company since 2020, and previously worked with them on a separate ad campaign. She worked with the likes of American hip-hop artist Lil Baby and activist Janaya Future Khan in the commercial, which focussed on celebrating black culture.

The 24-year-old had insisted back then that she was impressed with Beats' vision.

"I recently joined the Beats family because I am impressed by how the brand is taking a more vocal stance about issues important to my generation," she told to Variety in 2020. Partnering with such a talented group of Black creators to share this crucial message and celebrate our culture was an amazing opportunity.”

Naomi Osaka to make her much-awaited return at this year's Indian Wells Open

The Japanese icon poses with the 2018 Indian Wells Masters title

The four-time Major winner recently disclosed that she will be making her return to the WTA tour at this year's Indian Wells Open, which is scheduled to kick off on 9 March.

The Japanese star hasn't played a competitive match since losing in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open, which caused her WTA ranking to fall as low as No. 85 in the world.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala