Apple MacBook Air M3 vs M2: Which one should you buy?

The Apple MacBook Air M3 vs M2 is an interesting comparison as Apple recently launched its new M3 chipset, which promises up to 60% more power than its predecessors. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new Apple notebook, you might wonder if buying or upgrading to the latest MacBook Air M3 is worth it.

Usually, if you own the previous generation laptop, upgrading does not make sense. However, if you're buying an Apple notebook for the first time, there are a few major additions to this new MacBook Air M3 vs M2.

Therefore, we break down all the key differences between these two latest Air laptops from Apple and see which is better.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Apple MacBook Air M3 vs M2: Specs comparison

The MacBook Air M3 has up to 24GB unified memory (Image via Techopedia)

Before we begin with our detailed comparison of the MacBook Air M3 vs MacBook Air M2, let's check their core specifications:

Specifications Apple MacBook Air M3 Apple MacBook Air M2 Processor M3 M2 CPU & GPU 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU Memory support Up to 24GB RAM Up to 24GB RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery life Upto 18 hours Upto 18 hours Display 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display Camera Full HD Full HD Price Starts at $1099 Starts at $999

The above table shows that the Apple MacBook Air M3 has similar specifications to the MacBook Air M2. The only key change is that the M3 chipset has better graphical performance than the M2.

Apple MacBook Air M3 vs M2: Performance

Both the notebooks come with similar displays (Image via Apple)

As mentioned earlier, the most significant difference between the M2 and M3 Air MacBooks is the core power of both processors. If you want the best performance, especially for video editing or playing games, you should opt for the M3.

Especially in CPU-intensive tasks like graphic designing and 3D modeling, the MacBook Air M2 will seem slower when compared to the M3 chipset. Hence, even though the increase in core clock speed and graphical performance is marginal in the M3 over the M2, at a $100 extra premium, it is worth it.

Apple MacBook Air M3 vs M2: Display

The MacBook Air M3 comes in two different display sizes (Image via Apple)

Both laptops have 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch IPS displays running at 2560 x 1664 resolution. They also have 500 nits of peak brightness, which makes them very usable while working outdoors. Both also have 100% sRGB support and can be easily used for image editing.

But, one significant change in the MacBook Air M3 is that it supports two external displays. That’s a significant improvement over the MacBook Air M2, which only supports a single external display. In terms of bezels, both have minimal bezels across all sides, and the Full HD webcam is housed inside a notch.

Apple MacBook Air M3 vs M2: Battery

The MacBook Air M2 offers up to 18 hours of battery life after a single full charge (Image via iFixit)

In terms of battery life, both MacBook Air notebooks promise to deliver similar battery life. Apple claims to offer up to 18 hours of battery life with the MacBook Air M2, and most users could extract up to 15 hours of battery life with medium to heavy usage.

Given the M3 performance in the Apple Pro lineup, it would be fair to hold the same expectations with the MacBook Air M3. Therefore, in terms of battery life, both can be used for long hours without worrying about finding a power outlet.

Apple MacBook Air M3 vs M2: Verdict

This concludes our Apple MacBook Air M3 vs M2 comparison. Both notebooks offer impressive performance with a $100 price gap. But, we would suggest spending the extra money on the M3 because it has dual external display support and supports Wi-Fi 6e, which promises much faster download and upload speeds than the Wi-Fi 6 on the M2.

But, if you have a strict budget of $999, the M2 MacBook Air is still a good buy, as it comes with battery life and performance similar to the M2 MacBook Air.

